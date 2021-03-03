Murphy, Hall forced to put white actor in ‘Coming to America’

While recalling their work on Coming to America, Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall disclosed new details about the casting process for their 1988 comedy classic.

When TV host Jimmy Kimmel asked them on Monday about comedian Louie Andersons’ involvement in the franchise, Murphy and Hall revealed that Anderson was wiretapped because Paramount Pictures insisted on including a white actor in the franchise. casting. In the film, Anderson plays Maurice, an employee of McDowells fast food restaurant.

I love Louie, but I think we had to put Louie in it, Hall said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. We were forced to put a white person.

“[T]all the cast is black and that was in the 80s so [Paramount] was like, we have to have a white person! There must be a white person in the movie, added Murphy. So that was, who’s the funniest white guy ever? And Louie, we knew him. We were cool with him. This is how Louie got into the movie.

According to Hall, Paramount presented them with a list of three white artists and said, Who would you prefer to work with? Asked by Kimmel if he remembered the other two options, Hall laughed and said, Oh, yeah. But I can’t tell.

On February 24, Anderson responded to a similar anecdote Murphy shared with the NBCs Today show.

Wait what? He tweeted, suggesting he was finding out the truth behind his casting for the first time or was making a dry joke about it.

Anderson once again appears alongside the comedic duo in the highly anticipated sequel, Coming 2 America, for which Murphy and Hall reprized their beloved roles of Prince Akeem and Semmi, respectively.

New to the royal saga are comedians Leslie Jones and Tracy Morgan, who were originally cast in the follow-up as the son of Prince Akeems before it was decided Morgan, 52, was too old to play Murphy’s screen child, 59.

We wrote two, three versions of the script, and then we started to think … Will people believe that Tracy is me and Leslies’ kids? Said Murphy. He looks our age. And then we started to think about it differently.

And Jimmy, I would drop hints because I never liked that idea, Hall added. I love Tracy. I wanted it. But I would say to Eddie, hey, maybe for the third one, Morgan Freeman can be your son.

Kimmel also teased Hall about his time on The Celebrity Apprentice, asking him if he still kept in touch with his famous mentor, Donald Trump. (In 2012, Hall won the fifth season of the reality TV contest series.)

We don’t talk much, Hall joked, before recalling when Trump got angry over allegedly failing to mention the former president in an interview.

He took the interview and he wrote, in Sharpie, No Trump, and he photographed it and emailed it back to me, Hall said. The strangest transmission I have ever had.

That’s what I wrote on my ballot in November, in fact, Kimmel joked.

Coming 2 America debuts on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.