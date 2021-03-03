Netflix debuts Bollywood thriller Dhamaka





NEW DELHI, INDIA FEBRUARY 13: (EDITOR’S NOTE: This is an exclusive image from Hindustan Times) … [+] Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan during the promotion of his upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal ‘at the office of HT Media on February 13, 2020 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Gokul VS / Hindustan Times via Getty Images) Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Netflix has acquired the exclusive rights to the Bollywood thriller Dhamaka with well-known Indian actor Kartik Aaryan. Directed and produced by Ram Madhvani, the film is a remake of the 2013 South Korean film Terror lives on. It tells the story of an ambitious news anchor (Aaryan) who finds himself stuck in a situation with a mysterious bomb. In a series of events that ensue, he must make a choice between his future career or the humanist in him. The cast also includes Mrunal Thakur (Likes Sonia), Amruta Subhash (Muffled), Vikas Kumar (Aarya) and Vishwajeet Pradhan (Class of 83). Dhamaka is produced by Ronnie Screwvalas RSVP Movies and Ram Madhvani Films in association with Lotte Cultureworks, Globalgate Entertainment and Lionsgate. The film is slated to premiere in 190 countries. Dhamaka has been a very exciting and rewarding experience for me as an actor, Aaryan said in a statement. Working with a maverick like Ram Madhvani allowed me to explain and showcase a new side of my personality. I am delighted that the film is reaching audiences and my fans around the world on Netflix. Aaryan performed in the 2018s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. His next films include Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Also noting how excited he was to be on the popular streaming platform that will reach domestic and international audiences, Madhvani said that I have wanted to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan for a few years now. And I’m glad he wanted to do Dhamaka. Every day, Kartik has given everything to the 360 ​​degree system I work with. His full involvement, his passion, his precise calibration as an actor is something that I respect enormously. It would be great to collaborate with him again because he has improved my work.

