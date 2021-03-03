Raya and the Last Dragon Review: A Wonderful Movie and a Missed Opportunity | Arts

What is most striking about Raya and the Last Dragon at first is the comparisons she conjures up.

Its opening scene, as Raya zooms in the desert on her spherical companion Tuk Tuk, evokes Rey and BB-8 in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The world with its five tribes, each with a distinct fighting style and color scheme, feels very Avatar-esque. Even the story of a brave young warrior princess who travels through the known kingdom to restore a magical stone that will defeat the dark and evil scourge that afflicts mankind, looks a lot like Moana.

The similarities are an inevitable heroes’ journey and all that and the fact that one movie is reminiscent of others doesn’t automatically make it old-fashioned and out of date. However, Raya and the Last Dragon don’t wow in the same way as the other Disney Powers. It doesn’t have the subversiveness of Frozen, nor the sharp social commentary of Zootopia or the immersive imaginativeness of Wreck-It Ralph. That’s not to say Raya and the Last Dragon are bad; it’s an exhilarating, action-packed, beautifully animated film with a lot of heart and a worthy addition to Disney canon. But being part of this canon inevitably comes with limits.

In the film, Kelly Marie Tran voices Raya, an inspiring sign that, despite the racist harassment Tran faced after the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in the summer of 2018, Tran remain unperturbed. When a young Raya is betrayed by her friend Namaari (Gemma Chan), the evil Druun is released onto the world, turning most of humanity, including Rayas Benja’s father (Daniel Dae Kim), into stone statues. . Six years later, Raya enlists the help of a magical dragon, Sisu (Awkwafina) with a motley crew of friends, including Boun (Izaac Wang), a 10-year-old shrimp cook; Little Noi (Thalia Tran), a toddler con artist; and Tong (Benedict Wong), the towering lone survivor of the Spine Tribe to defeat the Druun and save the world.

The film features an almost all-Asian cast, the first of the studio’s films to do so. It is, indeed, progress, but in a post-Crazy Rich Asians world, one has to ask: is it enough? Although they are set in the fictional world of Kumandra, inspired by Southeast Asia, most of the voice actors are not from Southeast Asia, nor are Don Hall and Carlos Lpez Estrada. , filmmakers. And while Disney has created a Southeast Asian History Trust Made up of outside specialists to advise the creative team, it looks, in many ways, like a half-baked effort that (as the casting decisions make clear) is complicit in the erasure of Southeast Asia. , which gives priority to a story from Southeast Asia. to be really one.

The film is, unmistakably, action-adventure. Its chase scenes, combat sequences and massive action sets leave no room for subplots or catchy musical numbers; instead, he opts for an epic and soaring instrumental score by James Newton Howard (The Hunger Games, The Dark Night). The choreography of the fight is particularly captivating; Qui Nguyen, who co-wrote the screenplay with Adele Lim (Crazy Rich Asians “), served as one of five martial arts consultants on the film and it shows. I don’t claim to be an expert on Pencak silat or Muay Thai, but the fights are different: distinctive and detailed to a level that few animation studios have managed to achieve.

That being said, the film is hardly devoid of charm and whimsy. Have you ever done a group project, and there’s a kid who hasn’t been so present but still ended up with the same grade? Sisu asks, with a modern dialect that doesn’t feel out of place for a 500-year-old dragon. Indeed, Awkwafina is the comedic heart of the films, with Nguyen and Lims’ script giving him plenty of opportunities to show off his goofball energy.

Even the pandemic, it seems, could not compromise the studios’ unparalleled visual standards. Despite being made from over 400 single-family homes, Raya and the Last Dragon is more beautiful than ever. It’s no easy task to capture the peculiarities of the myriad landscapes that make up Southeast Asia, but the film does a pretty dazzling job. From rolling meadows to swampy canals, from ornate temples to bustling kaleidoscopic night markets, the film is a masterpiece of sound design, lighting and especially production design: successfully balancing multiple distinct visual landscapes without ever sagging feel overwhelming or confusing.

But the real beauty of Raya is, I think, less visual and more thematic. The film does not glorify its protagonist; it doesn’t push the typical, only our protagonist can save the global message that seems to be the default in action-adventure blockbusters. Raya and the Last Dragon is, in fact, a direct rebuttal of this. It’s a film about trust, about people’s faith and forgiveness, even when it’s hard to do so, a message that at a time when young people trust less than ever, is a particularly powerful claim for Disney.

The most powerful message of this film, however, is one that it never actually delivers.

Rayas’ relationship with Naamari has all the attributes of a romantic subplot, the same adversary-to-ally-to-romantic-partner progression that followed in Beauty and the Beast or Tangled only without the climactic kiss scene. It’s in some ways reminiscent of watching Elsas step explicitly straight from Frozen to maybe gay? with Honeymaren in Frozen 2, arousing the same held breath, anticipation and ultimate disappointment.

It could be argued that Raya and the Last Dragon have moved beyond the need for romantic teenage interest, that she is eschewing typical Disney romance in favor of a deeper, more character-centric plot. And that’s a great point; indeed, this is the one that Moana does quite well. But the parallelism, the character arcs, the hand holding, and the tense, lingering gazes between Raya and Naamari, they make it hard to see this as anything other than queerbaiting.

That said, Raya and the Last Dragon is still a good movie, if not a great movie. It does a lot, not only to illustrate the beauty and power of animation, but also to promote the representation of Asian Americans in an often white and male industry.

I just wish he would do a little more.

