GETTING CRAFTY: Local residents find hobby to provide creative outlet | Culture & Leisure

While some may think of it as an activity to do with school-aged children, crafts provide a way for people of all ages to get creative, relax, and spend time with friends or families. .

Depending on the era of the craft, the materials can be found around the home, in local stores or even traded in groups.

Local artist Cate Fritz said crafting is part of her personal care and it gives her time to have fun while being creative.

It helps me relax, focus and live in the moment. It can be grounded if I’m having a tough day, but it also allows me to step out of my comfort zone by allowing me to experiment and try new things, she said.

Fritz is very fond of paper crafts, such as scrapbooking, card making, and mixed media art journaling, and she also adores creating traditional Native American double-walled baskets and woven artwork.

I like to try out different craft projects and techniques. It’s about experimenting with creativity and playing with different materials to see what I like to work with best, said Fritz. I think choosing a profession is a bit like choosing your own style or getting to know yourself, your likes and dislikes. The more I play with different projects and ideas, the more I start to understand what I love to do the most and to further develop my own creative and crafty skills.

Professionally, Tahlequah Public Library clerk Jane Adams has led many craft programs at the library over the past six to seven years. Outside of work, crafts have primarily been a way for her to spend time with her daughter and granddaughter.

I always try the craft myself at home before doing it as a library program, so I know how difficult it is. I choose many trades for library programs based on suggestions or requests from people I know or things I see on Pinterest, Adams said. At the library we sometimes choose crafts that are seasonal or that customers have enjoyed in the past, tie-dyeing is always popular, and sometimes we choose crafts based on how difficult it is to get enough supplies.

Adams said some of the most successful craft programs she has conducted over the years at the library include fairy gardens, painting clay pots, painting mandalas on a small canvas, and making small objects in polymer clay.

The pandemic has forced us to halt in-person crafting programs at the library, but we’ve recently started handing out take-out craft kits, Adams said. These kits contain almost all of the materials needed to complete a craft, with the exception of items like scissors, glue guns, paper plates, etc. , then customers can pick up the kits at the library or through the curbside service.

Julie Poor, library assistant at TPL, said craft programs are good outlets for those who enjoy them.

Personally, crafts are a way to unwind after a hard day’s work, Poor said. At the library, I gave a knitting loom class. Recently, I am using abandoned books to make animals and flowers. It’s a good way to reuse books that don’t sell in our bookstore.

Many people have said that they like to find materials in local stores, including thrift stores, or online. Some like to trade items with other craftsmen.

My favorite way to get crafting materials is through craft trades, Fritz said. If you have friends who like to craft, it’s fun to get together and bring your extra supplies, like items you don’t use or rarely use to trade or borrow. It’s a fun, inexpensive, or free way to make, recycle, or recycle materials you aren’t currently using.

Those looking for supplies locally can check out Tahlequah Lumber Co. Manager Billy Kissinger said the store has expanded its crafting options and sales have increased in the past six months.

People will come for more than one article. They’ll have two different things because they’re pretty cheap, Kissinger said. We have ceramic planters that you can paint or lay designs on. Many people make their own cornhole sets for outdoor entertainment. It’s big this year. We have the primers, spray paints and small paint cans for these types of projects. Then they put their own decals or designs.

One product that Kissinger said is really cool, even though it has a wacky name, is Unicorn Spit.

This is a new section in our painting department. It’s not just for small projects; it can be used on counters or large tables. You can have a lot of different looks, he says.

Many locals look forward to the return of craft fairs, specialist groups and clubs, craft evenings with friends and craft exchanges.