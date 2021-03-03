The ups and downs of the Italian Bollywood stallion’s career





He was nicknamed the Italian Stallion when he entered Bollywood, the long mane adding to his dashing loverboy charm. Although his first film Barsaat was well below expectations in 1995, he had some big hits early in his career including Gupt, Soldier, Baadal and Bichhoo. Still, what followed did not make a happy picture. Dharmendra’s younger son and Sunny Deol’s younger brother Bobby suddenly witnessed a decline in his career chart in the new millennium. The films stopped working well, the offerings started to slow down. The actor says it took him a while to come to terms with the fact that he would have to settle for lower roles than the lead role. “I was once a big star, but things didn’t work out. My market value went down. I went through a phase where I couldn’t understand why this was happening and I started to give up,” said Bobby to IANS. The actor adds that it was when his kids wondered why he was at home, he realized it was time to get back to work. “When I saw my kids noticing me sitting at home, I realized that I was an actor and that my job was to portray and play characters, not just the lead role. As an actor, I realized that I had to prove myself. and that’s how I started to look at it, ”he said. “That’s why I work so much now. People appreciated my hard work and saw that I had the ability to play different roles,” the actor said. It seems to have made a pretty good comeback. His role as vile Baba Nirala in last year’s Prakash Jha web series Aashram was appreciated, and he is expected to return next year. He’s seen a steady stream of releases recently, too. Bobby has plans like Love Hostel and Aashram season 2, in addition to Bollywood offerings like Apne 2 and Animal coming soon. Speaking of the love he received from fans, especially for Ashram, he said, “I don’t know what to feel. It is the love of my fans and the new fans that I have created that I have created. helped receive this award. They enjoyed my work and the web series was watched by so many people. Their appreciation helped me get this award and I am very grateful. ” Today, Bobby is on the lookout for roles that help him explore his acting abilities. “I put myself out of my comfort zone when I’m looking for roles. I want to do roles that challenge the uncertainty and disbelief that one has in oneself. I want the kind of roles that when the people offer them to me and I go there too “I don’t see myself doing that! Do we really want me to do that? “” He sums up.

