WATCH Young autistic actors react to the film Sias Musique | Video

‘Not for us without us,’ says the 13-year-old actor

Sia’s new movie, Music, hasn’t hit all the right notes with the autism community online.

The Australian singer / songwriter’s debut film was released on February 12.

Critics and fans have called on the director since it was revealed that Sia chose Maddie Ziegler as the main character.

The problem, they say, is that Ziegler doesn’t have autism.

Sia defended herself on Twitter saying that she had tried to choose an actor with autism, but this person found the situation “unpleasant and stressful”.

When called in for the decision, Sia did not apologize and she was further criticized for her response on Twitter.

Instead, she told one of her critics, an actor with autism who said she wished she had been in the movie, that maybe she was a “bad actress.”

Music has received many poor reviews online, has faced multiple petitions calling for its cancellation, and has yet to recoup its $ 16 million budget.

CBC Kids News spoke to two Canadian actors with autism to get their take on the controversy.

Connect to the video to find out.

What is the situation?

According to Paige Layle, 20, of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., Having a non-autistic actor play an autistic character is “lazy” and “harmful.”

As an actor and autistic activist, Layle has said she finds Sia’s apologies hurtful both to herself and to the Austist community.

Paige Layle has several videos on TikTok where she explains her issues with Sia’s Music movie. (Image credit: Paige Layle / TikTok)

“I think the least you can do is show that autistic people deserve to be at work and can be,” she said in an interview with CBC Kids News.

“If you are making a film for autism, there should be no excuse as to why the main character is not autistic.”

Layle used her platform on TikTok to call out Sia and the movie.

For Aidan Kalechstein, 13, of Thornhill, Ont., Playing is part of his daily life and brings him joy – he doesn’t let autism stop him from hearing and acting.

Aidan, who hasn’t seen the movie, called Music in December 2020, when the first trailer for the film was released.

“Not for us without us,” he told CBC Kids News. “I don’t understand how you can defend this whole situation.”

Seeing Ziegler pretending to be autistic upset Aidan.

Sia, right, and American dancer Maddie Ziegler, left, have worked together for many years on music videos, concerts and red carpet appearances. (Image credit: Jason Merritt / Getty)

“It doesn’t do me good because… you couldn’t do it with an actor with special needs,” he said.

Aidan, who will be a full-time acting student in September, said an apology and action to fix the film could have helped. “But [Sia] refuses to do this and it gives a bad image of the special needs community, ”he said.

Aidan Kalechstein has performed in theatrical productions, commercials and more. He likes the feeling of being on set and looking for a character. (Image submitted by Brianne Buckman-Kalechstein)

In deleted tweets, Sia said she “listens to the wrong people” on the subject of the film.

She did not officially apologize.

CBC Kids News has reached out to Sia for comment, but has not received a response.

Accurate representation is important

Seeing Ziegler perform as someone with autism reminded Layle of what she had been bullied for growing up.

“Watching [Ziegler], the way she moved – that’s how we’ve been ridiculed and intimidated our entire lives. This is what people at school would do to make fun of us, ”she said.

Ziegler’s performance as an autistic girl has been called “stereotypical” and “hurtful” by Layle and others. (Image credit: HanWay Films / YouTube)

As a trained actor, Layle is frustrated with the excuses Sia used to explain why she didn’t hire an actor with autism.

Layle said sometimes actors with autism need accommodations such as more breaks, noise-canceling headphones or a quiet space to relax after filming.

But these developments should not be seen as roadblocks, she said.

Layle has over two million subscribers on TikTok. Her story highlights parts of her life on the autism spectrum. (Image credit: Paige Layle / Instagram)

“As an actor with autism myself, there has not been a single time that I have been fired because of my accommodation,” she said.

“Whenever I need something, people around me put up with it because they’re like, ‘This is important, this is important, let’s go.’ And it worked every time, ”she said.

How can directors support the autistic community?

According to Layle, there are steps you need to take before trying to represent a community that you’re not a part of.

If you’re not autistic but writing a movie or a story about someone with autism, Layle said you have to ask yourself:

TOP IMAGE CREDIT: (Image Credit: Stuart C. Wilson / Stringer, Paige Layle / Instagram, image submitted by Brianne Buckman-Kalechstein, graphic design by Philip Street / CBC)