Bollywood Roundup: John Abraham, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shama Sikander and more …

John Abraham “waits for the wardrobe”, poses with just a pillow!

Bombay– Actor John Abraham gave his fans an interesting photo of himself on Instagram on Tuesday. Posing with just a pillow, the actor wrote about waiting for his clothes to arrive!

In the photo, the actor sits on a sofa, next to a radiator, with a mysterious smile on his face. “While waiting for the #setlife wardrobe,” he captioned the photo.

Her fans seem to have loved the photo and posted comments such as “Mera Bhai MODEL (sic)” and “I love you!”

Meanwhile, John started filming his movie Ek Villian Returns and posted about it on Instagram the day before.

He put together a photo with the cast of the film and captioned it: “And it starts… ?? #EkVillainReturns (sic). “

The action thriller also stars Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. The film is directed by Mohit Suri and is a sequel to his 2014 film Ek Villian. Filming for Ek Villian Returns was scheduled to begin last year, but it has been postponed due to lockdown. The film is now slated for release on February 11 next year.

Ayushmann Khurrana salutes CISF Guwahati regiment’s efforts during Covid

Guwahati– Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently filming for his film “Anek” in the northeast, is very impressed with the work that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is doing in this region to control Covid-19. He recently filmed a video message for the entire unit stationed in Assam.

In the video, he says: “I would like to congratulate all the majors and soldiers of the CISF Guwahati regiment for how much since the deployment of Covid-19, so far, they have contributed to aviation safety with patience and bravery. I truly salute all of your efforts to serve. I really hope you will stay safe and healthy. “

The actor has always talked about the struggle people had to endure during the pandemic.

Last year, he composed a poem saluting essential service providers and expressing his gratitude to them. He posted a video of him reciting the poem on Instagram and asked people to respect these workers even after the pandemic.

In terms of work, the actor will shoot for “Anek” this month and then move on to filming his next film “Doctor G”. His next album is “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui”.

Shama Sikander posts photos from her vacation in Australia

Bombay– Actress Shama Sikander took a trip down memory lane on Tuesday and posted a series of photos from her trip to Australia. Shama visited the island nation in January 2018.

In the photos, she can be seen posing with her fiancé James Milliron. “Memories @jamesmilliron #Australia #love #travel #nature #photography #beautiful #adventure #explore #beach #mountains,” she captioned the images.

The couple have never shied away from the limelight and often posted photos of each other on social media.

According to reports, Shama and James, who have been together for some time now, were supposed to get married last year but were unable to because of the pandemic.

Shama is popular for her roles in shows like “Yeh Meri Life Hai”, “Seven” and “Baal Veer”. On the big scree, the actress was part of films such as “Bypass Road”, “Ansh: The Deadly Part” as well as “Mann”.

Tanishaa Mukerji Shares Maldives Vacation Yoga Video

Bombay– Actress Tanishaa Mukerji shared a motivating post for her followers on Instagram on Tuesday. The actor posted a video of her doing yoga asanas outdoors. She is currently on vacation in the Maldives.

“Mornings like these… blessed ??! #yoga #chant #lordshiva ?? #boatlife #divingtrip, ”she captioned the video.

Her sister, Bollywood actress Kajol, responded by saying, “I miss you.”

Tanishaa has kept her fans up to date with her whereabouts by posting stunning photos from her vacation on social media.

The actress also recently posted photos of herself relaxing by the ocean. In one of the photos, she was wearing a brown swimsuit and captioned it: “Come back to life…. the ocean rejuvenates me! There is nothing more calming than watching the ocean and listening to the sound of the waves! It’s meditative for me!

The actor, who made his Bollywood debut in 2003 with the movie “Sssshhh…”, has been featured in films such as “Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao ”,“ Neal ‘n’ Nikki ”and“ Tango Charlie ”.

Urvashi Rautela tries to recreate Madhubala’s magic in new clip

Bombay– Actress Urvashi Rautela appears in the music video for a recreated version of the song “Ek ladki bheegi bhaagi si”, Kishore Kumar’s evergreen classic filmed about the actor-singer and Madhubala in the 1958 comedy superhit, “Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi”. She says the late Madhubala would be proud of the new version.

“’Ek ladki bheegi bhaagi si’ is an iconic song. I think every actress would have loved to be a part of this song, so when the creators thought about having me in the song, I was very happy. For me that was a huge opportunity because I think Madhubala ji is an icon of Bollywood beauty and that they (the creators of the song) were looking for a face that could justify Indian beauty today. I am happy to put myself in Madhubala ji’s shoes. She’s not with us but I’m sure she will be proud of our song. I never imagined I would be a part of this song, so I feel more than grateful, ”said Urvashi.

She added, “This is my first time singing a song. We tried to keep the look of the song very modernized but there is a scene in the song where I was wearing a white saree like Madhubala ji wore in the original song. We shot this song in the desert.

Along with Urvashi, the recreated song is sung by Ajay Keswani while the lyrics are written by Varun Prabhudayal Gupta. His music is composed by Vicky and Hardik.

Speaking of his upcoming projects, Urvashi will be seen in the upcoming “Inspector Avinash” web series starring Randeep Hooda, which is directed by Neerraj Pathak, under the Jio Studios banner. She also lined up the multilib = ngual film, “Black Rose”, and the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit “Thiruttu Payale 2”.

Kajol returns to ‘Devi’ as the short shoots a

Bombay– Bollywood actress Kajol recalled her short film Devi on Tuesday, which launched on YouTube last year that day.

“1 year at Devi. A film of which I will always be proud but which still makes me feel so much today in such a short time. The reason, the women and the conclusion only mess with me until today. Take a look for yourself again, ”Kajol wrote on Instagram.

The short is a thriller drama starring Kajol and Shruti Haasan in their first digital project. The film directed by novice filmmaker Priyanka Banerjee describes how nine women from distinct strata of society are forced to become sisters due to a circumstance where they are forced to share their stories of abuse.

Kajol portrays a housewife victim of rape. The short film also features Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi.

The film was released by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films on March 2 of last year. Devi is produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Ivan Stephen. (IANS)