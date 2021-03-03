Channing D. Phillips to Return for Third Tour as Acting U.S. Attorney for DC

Outgoing acting US attorney Michael R. Sherwin, a career Miami prosecutor appointed last spring by then-US prosecutor William P. Barr, announced the change in leadership on Tuesday in an internal office email, what the ministry has confirmed.

As we previously announced, acting U.S. attorney Sherwin will be stepping down this week. At the request of the department’s leadership, he agreed to stay in Washington for a brief period to help ensure a smooth transition in oversight of the Jan. 6 Capitol violation investigation and prosecution, a door said. -speak of the department.

Phillips will take office on an interim basis on Wednesday until a new U.S. district attorney for the district is confirmed, the spokesperson said. The spokesperson did not say whether Phillips was in the running for the permanent appointment.

Phillips did not apply for the job, but was approached and agreed to return from retirement to an office he first joined in 1990, a person familiar with the move said on condition of anonymity to describe a personal conversation.

Phillips referred questions to the Department of Justice.

A longtime supporter, DC Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), said she recommended Phillips to become a US lawyer in 2015, but had no role in his current selection. Norton said she had just finished interviewing more than a dozen candidates and had recommended a candidate for the White House, which she declined to nominate, saying it was up to President Biden to announce.

What this tells me is that the cases of the United States attorney for the District of Columbia are particularly pressing, Norton said. The non-voting district representative in Congress added that Biden’s team wanted to fill the position so quickly that they bypassed a judicial nominating commission and screened the candidates themselves.

Former US lawyers on both sides as well as current and former veterans hailed Phillips as a firm and experienced hand to take the lead in a deeply divided and demoralized office.

Channing Phillips is universally respected, appreciated and appreciated by American lawyers and by the whole city. … He always did what was right for the office and for the mission, said Kenneth Wainstein, former U.S. prosecutor, head of the Department of Justice’s national security division and the president’s assistant for national security under President George W. Bush.

Wainstein added that it will instantly boost office morale at the same time as it instantly bolsters the office’s reputation and image to the outside world. She’s the perfect person to navigate the office to calmer waters.

Unusually in size and competence, the District Federal Prosecutor’s Office deals with both federal and local crimes, prosecuting everything from complex terrorism and financial fraud cases to drug crimes and violent street crimes. .

Since late 2019, several U.S. assistant lawyers have left cases or left the office for the Justice Department to deal with politically sensitive cases, including its intervention in the sentencing recommendation for Trump’s adviser Roger Stone and the dropping of former national security adviser Michael Flynns. Flynn and Stone were later pardoned by Trump for their role in the FBI investigation into Trump campaign contacts with Russia in the 2016 election.

At the same time, an office initiative championed by Liu to crack down on gun crimes in the district proved controversial. Several black prosecutors openly called on Sherwin last year to end the program, saying the policy disproportionately subject African-American defendants to longer prison terms at a time when the city and country were troubled by crimes. manifestations of racial justice.

The turnaround role of management is familiar to Phillips, who was also Barack Obamas’ choice as acting US attorney from October 2015 through September 2017. At the time, he took over an office shaken by his former DC Mayor Vincent C. Gray’s botched campaign finance investigation and served during the presidential transition and confirmation of Trump’s nominee Liu.

Phillips started in the District of Columbia’s United States Attorneys Office in 1994 when he was hired by former Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr., then the city’s chief prosecutor. Phillips then became a spokesperson and advisor to a succession of prominent federal prosecutors in Washington from 1997 to 2010.

In 2009, Phillips briefly served as Acting U.S. Attorney when Holder became Attorney General, but he was squeezed out of the top spot. He joined the Justice Department as Holders’ senior advisor in 2010 and continued to work for Holder’s successor Loretta E. Lynch before returning to the DA’s office in 2015.

Praised by judges as well as U.S. lawyers appointed by the Republican and Democratic presidents for his backbone and management skills, Phillips retired from the Department of Justice in 2017.

Hailing from the district, Phillips is the eldest child of late Shaw pastor and politician Channing E. Phillips, who during the turbulent 1968 Democratic National Convention became the first black person to be nominated for president by a great political party.