Entertainment
Chris D’Elia charged with soliciting child pornography from teenager on trial
Chris D’Elia was charged with sexually exploiting and soliciting pornography from a 17-year-old in a new trial.
According to the federal complaint, filed in California on Tuesday, D’Elia “requested and received dozens of sexually explicit photos and videos” of the complainant, called “Jane Doe,” when she was 17 and was 34 years old. The complainant calls for a jury trial.
A lawyer for D’Elia said the comedian denies the allegations and looks forward to defending himself against them in court.
In a statement provided to USA TODAY by her lawyer Chloe Neely, the complainant, now 24, said D’Elia treated her when she was in her final year of high school and “still a child.”
“Chris DElia abused his status and fame to attract me, take advantage of and manipulate me when I was at a vulnerable age,” she continued. “I want all the other girls to know that they’re not alone, and it’s time to get justice for the mental and physical toll he put on us. “
According to the complaint, the complainant first contacted D’Elia by sending her a direct message on Instagram in 2014. To her surprise, D’Elia responded and asked her to come to one of her comedy shows, indicates the costume. According to the lawsuit, D’Elia began asking the complainant for sexually explicit photos, and the complainant sent the comedian about five to 10 sexually explicit photos and videos of herself before meeting in person.
Prior to one of the shows at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut, D’Elia invited the plaintiff to “hang out” in his hotel room, where they had sex, the costume says. During sex, the costume adds, D’Elia asked the complainant how old she was and if she was in high school, to which she replied that she was 17 and “yes”. Depending on the suit, D’Elia said it was “hot,” and the two had sex again after her show that night.
Chris D’Elia denounces allegations of sexual misconduct: ‘I have a problem’
The lawsuit says D’Elia continued to solicit explicit photos and videos of the complainant after they met and used manipulation and degradation to get her to comply. Over the course of six or seven months, the plaintiff sent D’Elia more than 100 sexually explicit photos and videos, the lawsuit says, adding that their last correspondence dates back to 2019.
As a result of D’Elia, the plaintiff suffered “significant emotional, physical and psychological harm,” says the lawsuit.
The lawsuit comes months after the comedian faced a cascade of sexual misconduct allegations on social media, to which he responded in a 10-minute YouTube video in February. In the video, DEli doubled down on his statement from last year and said everything he had done was legal and consensual. “
“I know it looks bad and it doesn’t show the full extent of what happened. I support the fact that all of my relationships have been consensual and legal and it is fair. the truth, “said the” You “actor. The comedian added that he had a problem with sex and said he was seeking therapy and professional medical help.
Chris D’Elia accused to expose himself to two women; the comedian denies the allegations
In June 2020, accusations that D’Elia engaged in inappropriate messaging with underage girls flooded social media after Twitter user Simone Rossi accused her of ‘grooming’ her at the age 16. Two women came forward in September 2020to accuse D’Elia of sexual misconduct, alleging that the actor exposed himself to them without their consent. The podcast host released a statement denying the allegations at the time.
Netflix comedian, ‘You’ actor Chris D’Elia denies allegations of sexual misconduct
Contribution: Rasha Ali, Hannah Yasharoff
