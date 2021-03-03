Thunderbird Entertainment Announces Board Changes | Business





VANCOUVER, British Columbia – (BUSINESS WIRE) – March 2, 2021 – Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. ( TSXV: TBRD, OTCQX: THBRF ) ( Thunderbird or the Business ), an award-winning, full-service, multi-platform global production, distribution and rights management company, today announced the addition of an independent member, Linda Michaelson, to its board of directors. The company also announced the resignation of current board member Frank Holmes. With these changes, Thunderbird’s board of directors consists of seven members, five of whom are independent. On behalf of the Thunderbird Board of Directors, I would like to thank Frank for his commitment and confidence in this company, as well as his guidance and support in putting the company on its current trajectory. We wish her the best of luck in all current and future endeavors, “said Brian Paes-Braga, Chairman of the Thunderbird Board of Directors. We are also delighted to add Linda to our Board of Directors. We believe that ‘With Lindas’ deep legal experience, particularly in the United States, in addition to its extensive expertise in entertainment and media, our board of directors will be an even stronger strategic resource for the management of the Thunderbirds Welcome in the Thunderbird Linda family! Partner and Practice Group Leader for Corporate and Securities Practice at Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton, LLP, Ms. Michaelson is a distinguished lawyer who brings with her extensive leadership experience in the public and private sectors, with a focus on businesses primarily in the entertainment and digital media, technology, fashion and healthcare industries. Ms. Michaelsons’ experience also includes representing major film studios, television networks, independent production companies, digital media companies, investors and other institutional clients in the entertainment, media and broadcast industries. convergence in strategic transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and other corporate finance transactions. Among her many achievements, she was recognized several years in Variety s Dealmakers Impact Report, as the leading advocate for entertainment by Variety Legal Impact Report, and named Best Lawyer in Entertainment Law – Motion Picture Films and Television in Best Lawyers of America (2018) . In 2020, she was recognized in Daily newspapers Top Women Lawyers, as well as in the list of Best Lawyers in America in Best Lawyers. Ms. Michaelson also sits on the board and executive committee of the non-profit legal services organization, Bet Tzedek. The Thunderbirds Board of Directors has authorized the granting of a total of 40,000 incentive stock options pursuant to the terms of the Companys Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $ 3.95 per share and have a term of seven years, subject to vesting provisions. AboutThunderbird Entertainment Group Thunderbird Entertainment Group is an award-winning, full-service, multi-platform, global production, distribution and rights management company headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning script, unscripted and animated programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as for Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbirds vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces and distributes animated, factual and scripted content through its various divisions, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons) and Thunderbird Factual and Scripted (Great Pacific Media). The Company also has a division dedicated to global distribution and consumer products. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information visit: www.thunderbird.tv. Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, which has been prepared by The direction.. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210302006228/en/ CONTACT: Thunderbirds Investor Relations: Glen Akselrod, capital of Bristol Telephone: + 1905 326 1888 ext 1 Email: [email protected] Thunderbirds Media Relations: Julia Smith, Finch Media Telephone: +1 604.803.0897 Email: [email protected] KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MOVING MOVIES AND IMAGES GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT OTHER ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT TELEVISION AND RADIO SOURCE: Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 03/02/2021 23:48 / DISC: 03/02/2021 23:48 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210302006228/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos