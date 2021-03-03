Thunderbird Entertainment Announces Board Changes | Business

VANCOUVER, British Columbia – (BUSINESS WIRE) – March 2, 2021 –
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. ( TSXV: TBRD, OTCQX: THBRF ) ( Thunderbird or the Business ), an award-winning, full-service, multi-platform global production, distribution and rights management company, today announced the addition of an independent member, Linda Michaelson, to its board of directors. The company also announced the resignation of current board member Frank Holmes. With these changes, Thunderbird’s board of directors consists of seven members, five of whom are independent.
On behalf of the Thunderbird Board of Directors, I would like to thank Frank for his commitment and confidence in this company, as well as his guidance and support in putting the company on its current trajectory. We wish her the best of luck in all current and future endeavors, “said Brian Paes-Braga, Chairman of the Thunderbird Board of Directors. We are also delighted to add Linda to our Board of Directors. We believe that ‘With Lindas’ deep legal experience, particularly in the United States, in addition to its extensive expertise in entertainment and media, our board of directors will be an even stronger strategic resource for the management of the Thunderbirds Welcome in the Thunderbird Linda family!
Partner and Practice Group Leader for Corporate and Securities Practice at Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton, LLP, Ms. Michaelson is a distinguished lawyer who brings with her extensive leadership experience in the public and private sectors, with a focus on businesses primarily in the entertainment and digital media, technology, fashion and healthcare industries. Ms. Michaelsons’ experience also includes representing major film studios, television networks, independent production companies, digital media companies, investors and other institutional clients in the entertainment, media and broadcast industries. convergence in strategic transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and other corporate finance transactions. Among her many achievements, she was recognized several years in Variety s Dealmakers Impact Report, as the leading advocate for entertainment by Variety Legal Impact Report, and named Best Lawyer in Entertainment Law – Motion Picture Films and Television in Best Lawyers of America (2018) . In 2020, she was recognized in Daily newspapers Top Women Lawyers, as well as in the list of Best Lawyers in America in Best Lawyers. Ms. Michaelson also sits on the board and executive committee of the non-profit legal services organization, Bet Tzedek.
The Thunderbirds Board of Directors has authorized the granting of a total of 40,000 incentive stock options pursuant to the terms of the Companys Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $ 3.95 per share and have a term of seven years, subject to vesting provisions.
AboutThunderbird Entertainment Group
Thunderbird Entertainment Group is an award-winning, full-service, multi-platform, global production, distribution and rights management company headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning script, unscripted and animated programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as for Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbirds vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces and distributes animated, factual and scripted content through its various divisions, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons) and Thunderbird Factual and Scripted (Great Pacific Media). The Company also has a division dedicated to global distribution and consumer products. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information visit: www.thunderbird.tv.
Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, which has been prepared by The direction..
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210302006228/en/
CONTACT: Thunderbirds Investor Relations:
Glen Akselrod, capital of Bristol
Telephone: + 1905 326 1888 ext 1
Email: [email protected]
Thunderbirds Media Relations:
Julia Smith, Finch Media
Telephone: +1 604.803.0897
Email: [email protected]
KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MOVING MOVIES AND IMAGES GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT OTHER ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT TELEVISION AND RADIO
SOURCE: Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 03/02/2021 23:48 / DISC: 03/02/2021 23:48