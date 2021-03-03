New Lionsgate movie brings Hollywood back to Indian theaters

NEW DELHI: Chaos Walking, a sci-fi adventure starring Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, is set to hit Indian screens this Friday, signaling the arrival of a Hollywood line-up to the country for the weeks to come.

Over the next few months, the US film industry is gearing up for a hectic summer in India with a list of big releases such as the spy thriller Disneys Black Widow, the latest installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, F9, in May. , and Tom Top Gun, Cruise Ship: Maverick in July.

Several smaller titles such as Mortal Kombat, A Quiet Place: Part II, Godzilla vs Kong, and The Conjuring will also gain attention during this time frame.

In the midst of the pandemic, the first movie titles to hit the big screen in India were from Hollywood. These included Christopher Nolans Tenet and the Wonder Woman 1984 superhero film with box office collections of Rs12.43 crore and Rs15.54 crore respectively.

The outlook for films is improving with the deployment of the covid vaccine.

India is a small but important market for Hollywood and it is essential that they build on the success of Tenet and Wonder Woman, who have enjoyed the first-mover advantage given the lack of new local films. , according to film and trade experts.

Traditionally, Hollywood films on a large scale could reach a screen count of 1,500 to 2,000 in India, but given some of the space left by Bollywood, it would not be surprising if they achieved wider distribution. Also, the release of Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 are clear signs of Hollywood’s intention to watch the movie launch in theaters.

India has often demonstrated its love for Hollywood titles, especially big shows such as Avengers Endgame which is the highest grossing American film in the country with Rs373.22 crore, followed by Avengers: Infinity War (Rs227.43 crore ) and The Jungle Livre (Rs188 crore).