Hard-hit music industry remains hopeful | Culture & Leisure

Music lovers who yearn for the return of live music may feel the slightest glimmer of hope that, perhaps as early as this summer, they will attend a performance. But for many entertainment affiliates, the desire to return to work is even more acute. In a recent virtual chat moderated by supporters of the Colorado music industry, SBG Productions COO Courtney McClary put the industry’s problems into perspective.

We haven’t had any income in a year, she told panelists.

SBG, which produces the Telluride Jazz Festival and Telluride Blues & Brews Festival, as well as the two Durango Blues Train events, is, like other Western Slope music producers, ready to get back to work. But the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown many stones in the way, to paraphrase blues legend Robert Johnson.

Not being able to gather in large numbers, in accordance with public health orders, has had an impact on few other industries, as has the music and entertainment industries. And, without this income, communities are affected. According to data from the National Independent Venues Association (NIVA) website, the sixth edition of the Arts and Culture Production Satellite Account reveals that arts and culture contributed $ 877.8 billion, or 4.5%, to the country’s gross domestic product in 2017.

In addition, the industry employs over 5 million people who earn a total of $ 405 billion.

McClary, who is active in the Colorado section of NIVA (CIVA), is again underappreciated about the desire to return to work.

It has been an interesting year for us, she said. I couldn’t wait to get back to work. Everything is at a standstill.

Panelists from last week’s forums, presented by CIVA, Levitt Pavilion Denver and Colorado Business Committee for the Arts, and moderated by Jessi Whitten, Levitt Pavilion Denver’s director of development and marketing painted a bleak but optimistic picture. Along with McClary, Rick Christensen, CEO of Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, and Michele Redding, owner of Durangos Animas City Theater, shared what the pandemic has done to their livelihoods.

Music is big business in Colorado, said moderator Whitten, even in some of our smaller communities.

And these communities are grateful, McClary said.

There is a great support system in the community, she says. Local support is what keeps us going.

A recent press release from SBG announced that its 3,000-ticket jazz festival could be lucky.

Like many of you, we look forward to the day when it is possible to safely return and come together for live music and events, the release read in part. Currently we are planning to celebrate the Telluride Jazz Festival at Telluride Town Park August 13-15, but only if it is safe. We are working closely with health officials, while monitoring vaccine success and keeping an eye on the changing state of events live for this summer. When we have a clearer picture of what the events will look like and receive the nod from officials, we will provide additional updates.

While tickets won’t go on sale until assurances from public health officials are provided, the news was welcome.

Elsewhere on the West Slope, sites are still awaiting funding from the Closed Site Operator Grant Program (formerly Save Our Stages), which was part of the recently passed COVID relief bill.

In Durango, Animas Theaters Redding said their room had caught on a thread, but thanked its wonderful owner for a rental relief.

Otherwise, I don’t know if we have a place to reopen, Redding said.

Have been lucky.

Redding hopes to host events again by April.

The historic Henry Strater Theater in downtown Durango was not so lucky. The popular place closed permanently last April, the coronavirus the last proverbial drop. Strater Hotel CEO Rod Barker said the lease was no longer affordable, according to a Durango Herald report.

It’s just gotten to a point, with this virus, that has pushed us over the tipping point where we can’t dwell on that kind of spending anymore, he told the Herald. We have bought the building several times just for rent. It is time for us to find something else.

In Grand Junction, which Mesa Theaters general manager Rick Christenson called Florida, a hint of a more laid back attitude by some to public health regulations in Mesa County, Christenson had to adapt to changing regulations in order to organize events and keep as many of its staff on payroll as possible. In 2020, after the best first quarter returns on record, it came to a standstill. The theater, which hosts death metal to dubstep and everything in between, has had a few acts this year, but, following cleaning protocols and keeping its patrons as distant as possible, had to recruit more staff for fewer attendees.

Everyone was browsing what this means to all of us, he said of his fellow Mesa County site operators.

But in the end, he has no problem selling tickets for the few shows he was able to put on.

People are quite cooperative and positive, said Christenson. They just want to see live music.

For SBG, McClary said the five full-time staff have been on leave since October. As each of the Tellurides summer events ended the take, McClary said SBG held out for as long as possible, before finally joining the list of cancellations. But, as the vaccination rollout continues with an expected increase in supplies and San Miguel Countys case rates decline, she and others in the industry are optimistic for at least one version of the music events in direct for 2021.

Hope is what drives us and the industry, she said.