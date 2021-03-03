Entertainment
British artist with creations on Bollywood praises Dubai – news
British artist and Bollywood hopeful Grace Rhodes, who is currently in Dubai for some work projects, is hoping for her stint as a dancer in the Varun star Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor 3d street dancer leads to varied and more meaningful roles in the Hindi film industry.
The perky performer who is trained in all aspects of musical theater met us on Zoom to tell us how she landed a role in the Bollywood dance flick released last year.
“I come from very far in the field of song, dance and theater. I trained in London and was working there as a professional performer, ”she reveals, adding:“ At the age of 18, I was signed with a record label and I was working at the international with music. “
Grace, who was named BBC Artist of the Week in her home region of Hereford and Worcestershire, released her first single Me too in September 2019 on the KondZilla platform. She also had a track in March of last year called Dangerous and releasing new music this year. “I wasn’t just a singer, I did the whole performance – the acting, the music videos,” she shares.
Grace, who was also a part of Ed Sheeran’s opening dance act, grew up with Indian friends and was exposed to Bollywood at a young age. “I’m British but I feel connected not only to the art form, but also to the culture. I used to hang out with family friends sharing food and culture, so I’m really in touch with all things India.
It was this versatile performing talent coupled with a love for Bollywood that helped Grace get her. 3d street dancer gig which, she says, had a “quick turnaround.” “I was put forward by my then agent when the 3d street dancer the team came to London and had an audition process. It was very simple – I auditioned and immediately we were on set. We shot in London (central and Clapham also in a big theater). We shot all night for a fight scene; it was a very good set. I was really happy.
She says she “learned so much” from this experience. “It was very intense because these guys were working really hard. People were doing their own stunts, the dance itself was intense and the acting… I was with Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan. It was just amazing.
Grace hopes to work more in Bollywood and not just in “love” or “foreign girl” roles. “I really hope to mix things up completely and do a lot of things in Bollywood (including ‘item girl’ roles and actions), and bring about a fusion of cultures. As a British girl I want to enlighten the UK on what’s going on in Bollywood. Obviously I know there is a large audience in the UK of Indians watching, but I would really like (more) Brits to see how amazing it is. There is a lot of love for theater in the UK and Bollywood is so theatrical.
This desire to mix cultures through work is also what brings Grace to Dubai. “I’m here for the sake of management, collaborations and editorial shoots… and (music wise) what I hope to do now is create songs that have a fusion of culture. We’re going to be working on a number of things with different producers.
What did she do in Dubai in her spare time?
“I really mix things up – there is so much to do here. The shopping is amazing. And I did quad biking in the desert, it was really fun! When it comes to food, the little places around the corner offer the best prices. Clap in DIFC has really great food – I would recommend it.
We conclude by asking her if she was hesitant to travel during the pandemic. Grace says she feels “much safer here”. “I feel like everyone is playing by the rules. They are respectful of the people around them, so the situation is not so bad. I just stay with my working people. I don’t really go out too much. I just have my bubble and always have been. And I think if you’re with the right people it’s fine. You have your bubble and you all take care of each other. “
