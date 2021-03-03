Entertainment
Topeka actor creates ‘socially conscious’ fan film through the eyes of the Black Power Ranger
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s Time of Death, bringing together a social justice movement and fan-favorite TV show, as a Topeka actor prepares to film, produce and star in a socially conscious fan film through the eyes of a Power Ranger.
What do the Black Lives Matter movement and the Power Rangers have in common? Really, not much so far.
Dan Shobe is a Topeka native who brings the two together in his upcoming fan movie ‘Black’. It’s based on the 1993 pop culture TV show The Mighty Morphin ‘Power Rangers, specifically through the eyes of one of the superheroes.
“It’s a socially conscious Power Rangers fan film that focuses on Zach [Taylor]Shobe said. “The original Black Ranger, which is played by Walter Jones. “
Shobe initially pitched his idea for the fan film to Walter Jones after seeing an Instagram story Jones posted about his son being racially profiled. He texted her about the “Black” plot after that, and Jones liked it, encouraging her to write and produce it.
Not so long ago, Shobe designed artwork that he posted on Instagram that featured the original character of Jones, as well as other Power Rangers. Even Jones loved him, reminding him to start writing and assembling “Black.”
“Put it on Instagram, and it blew up,” Shobe said. “There have been a lot, a lot and a lot of likes, including him. So he contacted me. And he said, ‘Hey man, I love this piece of art you made. You are just wondering have you ever written this script? It was a good idea I think and very timely. I’m like, yo, the Black Ranger is in my inbox! I wrote the script. He appreciated it and we negotiated. Now he’s an executive producer and he’s playing the role of today’s Zack.
Without revealing too much of the plot, Zach runs into racial discrimination against his cousin. The character finds himself in “the wrong neighborhood” and the police are arrested. Zach must save his cousin without revealing his true identity outside of the super costume.
“Which leads Zach to believe that maybe it isn’t enough to be a hero behind a mask,” Shobe said. “Maybe it’s important for people to see that he’s black and that he’s a hero. And that’s where the title comes from. “
So, why put the film in the spotlight now? For him, it was time to see a hero on screen, and in real life, when people needed them most. Getting the message across to those who turn to different media, like comics and television, to better understand what’s going on around them.
“I think black people are really hungry right now,” he said. “We’re ready to have heroes, ready to have our Spider-Man, our Black Panthers, you know?” We’re happy to have great people who look and feel strong and make us feel and look strong. It’s something they already identify with or something they already support and believe in. This is how you sort of insert a message. Kind of like a Trojan horse. “
Shobe will star in the film playing the ’90s version of Zach. He also hired other Topeka actors to be a part of the film. He hopes to start filming in April.
Since this is a fan film, Shobe cannot make any money from the film. All production costs, costumes, etc. will come from his own pocket. Shobe accepts donations if you wish to help. Here’s how to donate:
- PayPal- @ DaneShobe @ gmail.com
- Venmo- @ Dane-Shobe
- Cash app – $ DaneE5R
Remember, if you think we should know someone, use our Share it feature or our mobile app.
