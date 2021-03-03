Breakdown of the trailer for the film: Zack Snyders Justice League | Arts

Last week, ahead of the release of Zack Snyders Justice League on March 18, HBO Max released a new trailer. The film, which is a re-release of the 2017 Justice League film, promises to feature $ 70 million in new content and be true to Snyders’ original vision unlike the previous version, which underwent massive changes after Snyder took over. was forced to resign due to personal reasons. The trailer appears to adhere to that premise, showcasing both new and old content, and already showing the promise of a distinctly different Zack Snyders cut than what movie fans have seen before.

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer opens with a swollen choir on the supposed Supermans (Henry Cavill) death scene from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before showing a series of shots of a destroyed city. The narration is dramatic enough, proclaiming that the God is dead, as Queen Hippolyta (Connie Nielson) watches something fall. The voice sounds like Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) in Batman v Superman, who was not present in the original film; with the lifespan of new movies of over four hours, but it’s definitely time for a new Luthor subplot.

The storytelling continues with Batman (Ben Affleck) saying I had a dream, almost like a premonition, sadly reminiscent of the unholy amount of hallucinations, visions, and dream sequences in Batman v Superman, which hopefully do. the, will not happen again in Zack Snyders Justice League.

Next, the trailer features new footage of the main characters: a futuristic-looking Batman in a desert, shocked-looking Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) in a long coat, and an interesting photo of Steppenwolf (Ciarn Hinds). who alone was the main antagonist. in the original incarnation of Justice League appearing to swear loyalty to someone as they vow to attack Earth.

There’s a new photo of the Amazons being attacked, and while Queen Hippolytas’s armor looks good, it’s unclear whether Zack Snyders Justice League will correct the glaring sexism in the demotion of the functional armor Amazons costumes. in Wonder Woman to glorified bikinis in Justice League.

As a reminder that this is not a new movie, there is a sequence of familiar shots showcasing each titular Justice League member, as well as fight footage from their first encounter with Steppenwolf. There’s also a photo that tries too much to be symbolic: a photo of Supermans’ father (Kevin Costner) slowly sinking into the regenerative soup that will presumably be used to resurrect Superman. Superman’s resurrection is sure to always be very present, as Alfred (Jeremy Irons) tells Batman, if you can’t bring down the bull in charge then don’t wave the red cape as images of Supermans floating in the cape red play in the background. . Problem is, they can’t win without Superman, so they don’t have the red cape? What he means here is not clear.

The replica of Man of Steel’s Superman Dads also reappears as he says: You were sent here for a reason. The Politics of Fate is an interesting path to take in a world containing beings with divine powers, but seems to be a running theme in the trailer. After familiar shots of fights, we get a first glimpse of Dark Superman dressed in his famous black suit and using his heat vision.

The music swells as we see a series of emotional moments without any context, before a group hug between Lois Lane (Amy Adams), Clark Kent, and Martha Kent (Diane Lane) that directly juxtaposes the Supermans’ stiff and awkward comeback after her resurrection during Justice League.

After more fight plans, the famous Justice League line-up plan appears ahead of other fight plans and main characters using their powers. Despite the plethora of gif-worthy action shots, nothing yet shows how Zack Snyders Justice League achieved its R rating.

In a dramatic change from Batmans’ guilt and pessimism in the original Justice League, he acts here as the voice of hope. One of Justice League’s biggest failures, and one of the main reasons it failed to cast aside its Marvel counterpart, The Avengers, was that its titular team was not a team they had no chemistry, no connection and no reason to stick together other than because he said in the script. Hopefully this change signals an attempt to correct this error.

Finally, the trailer ends with a short surprise sequence of Jared Letos Joker citing the hugely popular edgelord meme, We Live In A Society. It’s curious how they plan to use this iteration of the Joker after Letos’ blatant behavior under the guise of Method, his minor character role as Red Herring in the terrible movie that is Suicide Squad, and a name plot device in the fantastic Birds of Prey. Even given the long runtime, Zack Snyders Justice League already hints at a crowded antagonist roster. Considering Steppenwolf’s important role in the original Justice League, he was visibly missing from the trailer, suggesting a scaled-down role or changes Snyder wants to be a surprise anyway, let’s hope he’s less of a Mary Sue.

Additionally, given that several solo movies have been released that have revealed more character information since the release of Justice League in 2017, it’s unclear if this will be included in Zack Syders Justice League. Most notably, Batmans digs into Wonder Woman about how Steve Trevor falls particularly flat when much of the Wonder Woman 1984 plot is about Diana dealing with the loss of Steve.

While it’s great for a creator to have their artistic vision honored, it’s almost unbelievable that Warner Bros. Studios is turning this project on, as it effectively admits his guilt in the mess both on-screen and off-screen that was Justice. League. There’s also a surprising amount of fan anticipation heading into the release of Zack Snyders Justice League, given that Justice League was by no means an outlier in an otherwise masterful lineup of super movies. DC hero. And a lot of those movies, containing story arcs and plot points that were both silly, ridiculous, or boring, were directed by Snyder himself. Concrete example: MARTHAAA. There are few creative decisions in a dumber superhero movie than having your hero angrily shout his first name at his mother, an inexplicable choice that accidentally saves his life because his mother murdered by his enemies wore also this name. The well-remembered scene embodies the struggle of DC’s Extended Universes to craft concepts that they think are cool into functional and compelling stories.

Either way, the existence of Zack Snyders Justice League is certainly something special, and while it’s not entirely new, it promises to revolutionize the 2017 film. As the DCEU currently contains an array of terrible movies with a pinch of good ones, let’s hope Zack Snyders Justice League can manage to fall into the second category. At the very least, it can’t get any worse than the original Justice League.

