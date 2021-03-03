Meghan has scheduled an Oprah Winfrey interview for almost two years

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s much-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday – where they are expected to reveal “shocking things” about their lives in the royal family – has been in the works for almost two years, according to a report.

The Duchess of Sussex initially attempted to set up a ‘short interview’ with her friend and CBS presenter, Gayle King, after the birth of her son Archies in May 2019, the Daily Mail reported.

However, Meghan was rejected by the royal family’s public relations representatives. Royal aides feared the British media would be angry that the American Duchess is giving her first exclusive interview to an American television personality, the Daily Mail has said.

Meghans has scheduled an interview with King, who is a good friend of Winfreys, also reportedly took place at a time when officials at Kensington Palace were trying to calm rumors of tensions between Harry and Meghan and Prince William and Kate Middleton, a added the Daily Mail.

Now that Meghan and Harry have officially stepped down from royal duties and are living in California, they are no longer bound by such restrictions. The Daily Mail said they had kept in touch with Winfrey on “when they do the interview”, agreeing to a high-profile interview to air on Sunday. Winfrey said in suspense-filled commercials promoting the two-hour CBS special that “no subject is off limits.”

A look at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah. I’M READY!!! pic.twitter.com/TzMtGQPxiY – TV fanatic (@TvKhaleesi) March 1, 2021

To say that the anticipation is high for the interview is a bit. It is billed as the televised event of the past year or the past two years. It has certainly become a must-see television for fans and critics of the Sussexes and the Royal Family.

The interview will also be half of a royal TV blitz on Sunday. During the afternoon UK time, Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the Royal Family will appear on the BBC for their first Commonwealth Day TV service.

Winfrey’s interview and Commonwealth Day service come at a sensitive time, with uncertainty over the health of Prince Philip, 99. The Queen’s husband has been in London hospitals since February 16 to fight infection and pre-existing heart disease.

On Monday, he was transferred to a hospital specializing in cardiology for testing and observation and was to stay there until the end of the week.

CBS has no plans to cancel the interview if Philip’s health deteriorates, the Sun reported. Instead, the network teased viewers with what Meghan and Harry might say about their conflicts with royal life, possibly even about some family members. Fans of royal intrigue are wondering if the couple will be talking about Prince Charles or Harry’s supposed feud with Prince William. Charles and William are respectively first and second on the throne.

Clips show the legendary talk show host asking Meghan: Were you silent or were you silenced? The interview takes place in a garden, apparently near their Sussexes’ home in Montecito. Meghan, pregnant with her second child, wears a long black Armani dress that flows over her baby bump.

Winfrey, who became friends with the couple after attending their wedding in 2018, also exclaims, “You said some pretty shocking things here” and observes: “Almost insurvable” seems there was a point of rupture. “

Numerous British media, which Meghan would have wanted to sideline in 2019, expressed outrage that the Queen’s grandson and his wife would consent to such an interview, where they would receive personal and probable grievances .

It’s not something the Royal Family has done a lot. When they do – Princess Diana and Prince Charles in the 1990s; Prince Andrew in 2019 – they say things that embarrass themselves or the Queen or cast a bad light on the monarchy.

Critics of the Sussexes have accused them of being ungrateful to the Queen and the British public, who they say have welcomed Meghan into the royal family. Initial media coverage of the relationship was generally positive, with commentators speculating on how she, as a biracial woman and self-proclaimed feminist with a successful career, would bring 21st-century sensibility to the 1,000-year-old monarchy, but that changed. through marriage.

Critics accuse the Sussexes of being attentive, hypocritical and hungry for multi-million dollar media deals. British TV presenter Piers Morgan complained that they always find ways to market themselves, including with a hit interview with Oprah Winfrey, even though they cited a desire for privacy as the reason they left. the UK and took action against UK tabloids, including the Daily Mail.

The action against the Daily Mail led to a judge decision Meghan is expected to receive $ 625,000 in legal fees for her privacy and copyright infringement case against the Daily Mail on Tuesday. The court said the newspaper violated her privacy by publishing excerpts from a handwritten letter she wrote to her former father, Thomas Markle.

Defenders for Meghan and Harry say the Daily Mail affair is an example of how Meghan has been treated badly by the British media. They also say some of the headlines were racist and sexist. Chris Ship, ITV’s Royal Editor, mentionned the Duchess will likely use the interview to talk about press intrusion, racism in Britain and the impact the two have had on her mental health.

Defenders of Meghan and Harry also say it is natural that they want to exercise control over what is posted about them. They should, of course, be free to tell their side of the story. Ahead of the interview with Winfrey, or Harry’s appearance last week on James Corden’s “The Late Late Show,” the couple presumably found ways to reveal their side. They relied on the help of friends to give interviews to sympathetic journalists, including the authors of the book “Finding Freedom”.

When Meghan and Harry were part of the royal family, their ability to share their side was denied them. This is in part because they had to comply with swimming pool cover protocols that had been set by the Royal Family and the UK, the Daily Mail said.

A source told the Daily Mail the couple felt handcuffed and “lacked full ownership of their image.” This was the case when Meghan wanted to sit down for an interview with King.

When the interview was called off, a tough truce was worked out which would allow King and his CBS television crew to attend Meghan and Harry’s first photoshoot with newborn Archie, the Daily Mail has reported.

“The couple wanted to usher in a new era and a new mindset regarding control, not only over their messaging, but also over who they choose to speak with,” the source told the Daily Mail. “Oprah and Gayle have publicly supported Meghan and Harry since they dated. So for the Sussexes their friends felt like a safe place.

Meghan was trying to ‘manage her own public image away from certain UK media’, telling staff her motto is our life our way, ‘the source said.

Meghan and Harry would also say that their main goal in promoting themselves is to use their global platform to draw attention to worthy causes.

When they confirmed last month that they were not returning to royal duties, they updated their Archewell Foundation website, saying they wanted their nonprofit work and “creative activations” “Drive systemic cultural change in all communities, an act of compassionate time.” They said they would also use their agreements with Netflix and Spotify to “amplify diverse and inspiring content.”