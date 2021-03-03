Entertainment
10 Indo-Western looks inspired by Bollywood divas
Fusion wear has long been one of the favorite clothing trends. The fusion of contemporary with an old school vintage look has its charm. Our Bollywood divas have always been one of the latest fashion trends. Their stylists make sure they are at their best in all the looks that are all the rage in the fashion circuit. Therefore, it is not surprising that they were also part of the Indo-Western style. Let’s take a look at some of the stylish Indo-Western outfits that some great Bollywood ladies wore and were a sight to see:
Katrina kaif
Katrina is one of the fittest actresses in the business and she sure makes some fascinating fashion statements. She is very active on social media and every time she throws a new look her fans are amazed. Take a look back at Holi when Katrina knocked us out in a hot pink Indo-Western outfit. The hot pink color was vivid – she paired a skirt in this brilliant shade with a black blouse that had Madhubani’s paint job intricate on her bodice. She layered it on top of a white kaftan coat which also had a thick hot pink inner lining.
Deepika padukone
This diva wowed us with her Indo-Western attire, as she does with all the outfits she wears. This stunning wore an unconventional neon ruffle saree. The long knot of her mock neck blouse was quite out of the box and made for a modern and assertive blouse design. Get inspiration from Deepika Padukone on how to add a modern touch to ethnic clothing. She’s nailing all eyes, and it was no different.
Sara Ali Khan
Her wardrobe is always filled with bright colors and quirky prints. From ethnic looks to western looks, she has sported some of the trendiest looks and has always impressed the fashion police. Jumping on the Indo-Western train, she opted for a nice ensemble, where she teamed her red palazzo pants with a floral blouse with a deep collar. She also layered her look on a floral jacket that sweeps the floor. The color suited her effortlessly and her Indo-Western fashion release was a success,
Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee may not come across as someone who is always on top of the latest trends, but her effortless dressing leaves us in awe nonetheless. Back to the days when she went for a completely unconventional indo western look. She chose a semi-Anarkali suit, she also went for the layering trend by completing her look with a long embroidered blazer. Her outfit had a nice mix of Indian and Western. The added twist to her ethnic clothing was quite refreshing
Anushka sharma
Layering is an art, and in the fashion world, it’s been well established by one of her favorite Bollywood divas. Anushka Sharma made a vogue statement in her flowy Kurta pants and green palazzo. The blazer on top was a perfect Indo-Western touch that her outfit needed. Her printed blazer and top both looked super chic and she carried it off with the utmost glamor. Her outfit saw a mix of several trends such as printed fabrics and layering.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Sarees and Indian fashion go hand in hand. Over time, there have been some very interesting ways to drape a saree, and who better than Sonam Kapoor to take the risk and nail the look. A true Indo-Western chic-inspired look where she wears a bell sleeve blouse for a casual look with a linen saree. The twist is in the interesting pair of brogues because her shoes are as elegant as they are risky.
She is Mirza
They say the love between women and jewelry is everlasting. Take inspiration from the gorgeous Dia Mirza, who brought an interesting touch to her jumpsuit by pairing it with a chunky silver jewelry necklace. The color of the jumpsuit is in darker hues and the neckline is what stands out and gets all the attention. I already love this fusion suit.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Having a white shirt is a must for all fashion lovers. With the recycling trend making its rounds in the fashion circuit, it’s no surprise that a white shirt can be paired up and worn however you want. Who other than the inimitable PC to show us how to pair a white shirt with an ethnic skirt. It’s both stylish and quirky, and the pop-up shade of the skirt does the trick very well to grab attention.
Freida Pinto
Who said blazers were only for corporate meetings? It can also be for an afternoon brunch or a small festive day of celebration! Take inspiration from Freida Pinto as she is wearing an interesting white jumpsuit, what makes her interesting is the Indian embroidery known as silver aari work. Also, it’s interesting how she added layers to her look by donning the white blazer that makes her ensemble a sure winner.
Swara Bhaskar
Swara Bhaskar is known to be brave, not only with her movie choices, but also with her outfits! She wore a trendy asymmetric top, but instead of going too Indian with it, she decided to wear it with straight cut cigarette pants and it certainly stole the show! If her outfit was predominantly Western, the long dangling earrings were very Indian and we are looking for that chic look!
