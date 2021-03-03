Hollywood moms cheer up through gift exchange

When social distancing became the norm due to the coronavirus pandemic, everyone found themselves yearning for a way to safely connect with others.

For many, it wasn’t until they were discouraged from interacting with others on a daily basis that they realized that time spent in person with family, friends and neighbors was such a vital part of their lives.

For a group of local moms, what started out as a simple act of finding a creative way to stay in touch with each other and cheer up during the pandemic has turned into a monthly gift exchange, promoting both the importance of sincere relationships and goodwill.

It started last October, when Kim Eddy, a Brookfield resident and parent of Hollywood Elementary School, spoke virtually with other parents about both their lack of in-person interaction and how the home learning, homeworking and social distancing have left many of them. feeling lonely and stressed.

It was then that she had a new idea.

As Halloween approached, Eddy decided to involve other Hollywood parents in a Halloween gift swap, where Moms would join a text channel, share a list of their favorite things, pair up with another. school mom, shop locally and surprise each other. -a chosen gift.

The reason it started was just missing friends, having the need to feel connected to each other, having this feeling of giving and the feeling of receiving, and having surprises, Eddy said.

To organize the exchange, Eddy set up a Google docs for people to sign up and share their likes and dislikes. From there, she randomly assigned each person to another, emailing each party and letting them know the recipient of the giveaway and informing them of the $ 20 prize limit.

From there, moms bought gifts and delivered them, with photos of the gift openings shared in group text messages.

In the group’s most recent exchange for Valentine’s Day, dubbed Galantines, the total number of participants was 17.

According to Eddy, what makes the group special is that the Moms weren’t even necessarily a tight group of friends when the swap began in the fall. Some didn’t even know each other beforehand, and through word of mouth, she says, the activity became a fun way to connect with neighbors and new parents in the area.

While the gift exchange was originally supposed to be once or twice, Eddy says the group enjoyed it so much that after a Thanksgiving exchange, they continued to host one for Christmas, M’s. Valentine’s Day and for the next St. Patrick’s Day. vacation.

Naturally, says Eddy, gift shopping turned into an adventure, looking for items from local vendors and small businesses to find a way to thank local business owners, especially during tough times of business. ‘a pandemic.

During each exchange, Moms worked to purchase gifts from local vendors based on the specific interests of other group members. The goal became to purchase local jewelry, desserts, flowers, soaps and other gifts, all in Brookfield, Riverside or the immediate surrounding suburbs.

This month’s giveaways featured items from places like Riversides The Seed, Quincy Street Distillery, Aunt Dianas, Hilarys Soapbox and Brookfields For the Birds, Laura Atwood Studio, Fill My Jar, Bettys Flowers and Loca Mocha Cafe.

If anything, we wanted everyone to introduce the rest of the group to a place they might not have known, then we would welcome any sort of small local business, Eddy said. It makes you feel really grateful and appreciated and connected to your community. We love our wonderful local businesses and we want to help them be successful.

For Brookfield resident and Hollywood parent Tess Lesniak, the gift exchange has been a joyous distraction during the pandemic.

I like participating because it’s more rewarding than those generic monthly subscription boxes, she said. We receive a personalized gift, but even better, we can offer a handpicked gift. In our discussion thread, we can see the enthusiasm of participants and get recommendations on new items to try.

Hollywood mom Callie Thompson, of Riverside, agrees that the excitement of the giveaways, along with socializing, has been an important way to keep ties with the community.

The socialization of dropping out of school and picking up has gone along with everything else because of the pandemic, Thompson said. Taking it to the next level by deciding to spend our money locally is just another reason I love these moms so much.

As for the longevity of the gift exchange, Eddy says most moms are determined to continue the exchange around the summer holidays, as long as interest remains within the Hollywood community.