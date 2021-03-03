Ridley Scotts Napoleon Bonaparte Biopic eyes Jodie Comer for the lead





Ridley Scott is considering Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer to play Josephine in Kitbag. The actress had recently directed the director’s film The Last Duel.

After leaving the director in awe of her stellar performance in the upcoming 20th Century Studios film,The last duel, Jodie Comer is Ridley Scott’s choice to play Josephine in her biopic Napoleon,MusetteThe new film, announced last October, brings together Gladiator duo, Joaquin Phoenix and Scott, as they describe the origin story of the acclaimed leader, his rapid and unprecedented rise to the throne of France, and his sensational and at times tumultuous relationship with the love of his life, his wife , Josephine. Produced by Scott, Scott Free and Kevin Walsh from a screenplay by screenwriter David Scarpa, Musette will also capture Napoleon’s most iconic battles, his relentless aspirations and his extraordinary military spirit as a visionary of war. Phoenix is ​​currently the only talent attached to the film, although it looks like that is about to change very soon. As reported by Deadline, Scott is apparently watching Kill EveJodie Comer will play Napoleon’s beloved Josephine in Musette. According to the report, Comer really left a mark on Scott with his impressive work in The last duel, where she co-starred alongside Adam Driver, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Scott knows what to do Musette a success, Josephine’s casting must be fair, as it was her turbulent relationship with Napoleon that shaped the Emperor’s course of action and political movements throughout his life. The director believes that no actress can play the role, but that it is only Comer – which he has had in mind since day one – who can embody Josephine to perfection. Related: The New Disney Movie: All 2020 & 2021 Delays Explained After his subversive, thrilling and addictive performance as Villanelle in Kill Eve, for which she also holds an Emmy and several Golden Globe nominations, it’s safe to say that Comer can easily tackle any role that comes her way. Additionally, Comer further bolstered her acting prowess by literally blowing a director of Scott’s stature, making herself an even more perfect person to play Josephine. But whether or not she will be able to commit to Musette depends on its availability. Comer recently wrapped up filming on The Last Duel, but now she’s due to film the fourth season of Kill Eve while promoting his upcoming role as Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy, which is expected to lose this year. However, if things fall into place and the Comer boardsMusette, then his fans will have every reason to rejoice. That said, it will certainly be exciting to see the new couple Comer and Phoenix create some magic onscreen. Next: Joaquin Phoenix’s Oscar Tribute To Brother River Explained Source: Deadline Godzilla vs. Kong footage reveals new neon looks at Big Fight movies

About the Author Syed Fahadullah Hussaini

(211 articles published)

Freelance writer, journalist, television critic and journalist. Fahad has written for multiple platforms including Dankanator, Movie Aroono, Folkspaper, and various other platforms.







