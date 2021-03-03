Accel Entertainment Announces Expansion in Montana and Nevada | Business

CHICAGO & LAS VEGAS – (BUSINESS WIRE) – March 2, 2021 –

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) (Accel), a leading distributor of distributed games in the United States, today announced further expansion into new geographic markets by entering into an agreement to acquire Century Gaming, Inc. (Century), a leading distributed gaming operator in the western United States, in a cash and stock transaction valued at $ 140 million. Each company’s board of directors has unanimously approved the transaction which is expected to close by the end of 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals from applicable gaming authorities. The transaction is expected to be funded by a combination of Accels cash, borrowings under its existing credit facility and Accel shares.

With over 60 years of experience, Century is Montanas’ largest gaming operator and a leader in the Nevada gaming market. Serving over 900 locations, including bars and taverns, convenience store groups and small casinos in both markets, Century is also known for its popular gamblers bonus player rewards platform and customer relationship management system. i-Rewards.

Highlights of the transaction include:

A company that is expected to generate around $ 220 million in revenue in 2021;

Expansion of Accels operations in the western United States, adding more than 900 licensed establishments and more than 8,500 gaming terminals in Montana and Nevada;

Added new technology to the Accels portfolio, including: Grand Vision Gaming (GVG), a leading designer and manufacturer of video game technologies with an established gaming base established in Montana, South Dakota, Louisiana and West Virginia. GVG is the Centurys gaming software provider for its proprietary Power Vision video game terminals in Nevada. Technology underlying the Gamblers Bonus and i-Rewards programs in Nevada and Montana, respectively. These should allow Accel to access a wide range of front-end player reward products for potential use in other US markets when the opportunity arises.



We are delighted to welcome Steve Arntzen and the Century team to the Accel family and look forward to building on this compelling transaction which will provide significant and attractive growth opportunities for both companies, said Andy Rubenstein, CEO of Accel. We are constantly looking for innovative opportunities to broaden our reach and expand our operations into new markets. As we continue to expand our presence across the United States, Steve and his Century management team are an ideal partner in the Western United States.

Steve Arntzen, CEO of Century commented: We are delighted to join the Accel team. With Accel, we will be uniquely positioned to expand our operations while continuing to be at the forefront of the industry in cutting-edge emerging gaming technologies that support both our operators and their players. We look forward to working with Accel to grow our business in our home states of Nevada and Montana and to deepen our partnership in the years to come.

Houlihan Lokey was Century’s exclusive financial advisor.

About Accel

Accel is a leading distributor of games distributed in the United States on an adjusted EBITDA basis, and a preferred partner for local business owners in the Illinois market. Accels’ business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGT, payout devices that distribute winnings and contain ATM functionality, and other entertainment devices in licensed non-casino locations. such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores.

About Century Gaming

Century has a history of over 60 years in distributed gaming and currently serves nearly 900 licensed customers in Montana and Nevada, including numerous bars / taverns and small casinos, truck stops and convenience store operators. Through the installation of cutting-edge technology, Century continues to lead the way in player-centric gaming innovation.

