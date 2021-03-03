Bollywood advertisement for Deepika Padukones jeans criticized for alleged plagiarism





Deepika Padukone in the advertisement for a popular clothing brand.

Image credit: YouTube screenshot

A popular jeans ad featuring Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is accused of plagiarism for its striking similarity to a movie set. Sooni Taraporevala, director of Yeh Ballet, took to her Instagram to reveal the resemblance between the much-loved commercial and her 2019 movie streaming on Netflix now, with around two young boys from Mumbai being chosen to become top ballet champions . But she warned that her complaint had nothing to do with Padukone and that her problem was with her intellectual property rights. I was shocked to see our Yeh Ballet dance studio take place in this commercial as it was conceptualized and created from an abandoned space by Shailaja Sharma @shalzoid (our PD) from scratch and dismantled after our shoot . No such dance studio exists in Mumbai, which is why we built it. Basically @nadiaeye (the director of this commercial) saw Yeh Ballet and decided to plagiarize our set in great detail (swipe for screenshot), Taraporevala wrote. Would Levis and the director ever think of doing this in the West without permission / recognition, and passing it off as their own creative work? It is not a tribute, it is an intellectual theft! It’s so unfair for our wonderful production designer @shalzoid to have their work ripped off like this. She added that the copier culture in India should not be tolerated. The copier culture in India must be called and quashed. You would think that a foreign production company and director would know better. Are you so creative in bankruptcy? What were you thinking? … PS. contrary to what the Clickbait headlines say, it has nothing to do with Deepika Padukone or anyone else in the cast, she added. Decorator Suchak, who previously designed the Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinhas spaces, said he was only following the ad directors’ brief to the smallest detail. In a previous social media exchange, Suchak admitted that his advertising director wanted them to recreate the setting for the Yeh Ballet. In the advertisement, Padukone is seen dancing in a studio.

