Actor accused of breaking Covid-19 rules on anniversary





Veteran actor Terence Cao and a male guest identified as Lance Lim Chee Keong appeared in district court yesterday after allegedly breaking safe distance rules at the birthday party for artist Jeffrey Xus of Mediacorp l ‘last year. Cao and Lim are accused of breaking phase two regulations which limited social gatherings to no more than five people. Each of them faces a charge under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act. Thirteen people, including Cao, Xu and actor Shane Pow, attended the party at a Daisy Road condominium near Braddell Road between 9 p.m. Oct 2 and 1 a.m. the next day. Media said Cao, 53, is the owner of the unit. Lim, 50, is said to have invited three visitors despite knowing it would violate the maximum number of five allowed at the rally. Eleven of those who gathered have already been fined S $ 300 (RM 914) instead of being prosecuted due to their lower level of guilt. A notice was sent to the condo management company to remind them to respect the rules. Xus’ 32nd birthday celebrations have come under fire on social media after photos of the exposed group went viral online. The celebrities have since apologized via Mediacorp, saying they deeply regret their actions. Deejay Sonia Chew, who was later identified as being at the party, was excluded from hosting the Mediacorps annual countdown due to the incident. She later said that she had been invited for a drink in what she believed to be a small group of people and that she had no idea it was a birthday party. Mediacorp had previously said it takes the safety distance and Covid-19 regulations seriously and has reminded its artists to follow the rules in both their professional and personal abilities. We have fully cooperated with the authorities in their investigations. We do not tolerate the actions of the four artists and the company has conducted an internal review and disciplinary action will be taken, he added. The Straits Times / ANN







