Regina King talks about a night in Miami – Deadline





When Emmy and Oscar-winning actress Regina King visited Deadline’s New Hollywood podcast, we learned a lot of behind-the-scenes information about her directorial debut. One night in Miami, who became an awards season favorite for King as well as the cast. On top of that, we learned a lot about the pioneering actor and filmmaker. On the one hand, we learned that as a child King performed her plays live with her sister in their backyard, she once had professional aspirations to be a dentist, and to this day she enjoys people-watching – which is part of the reason she’s such a great performer. King broke into the industry playing Brenda on the iconic sitcom 227 (which I tend to bring up a lot during the podcast) and went on to help sculpt noir cinema in the ’90s with groundbreaking films that included Boyz n the hood and Poetic justice of the late, the great John Singleton as well as the comedy Friday. Related story Golden Globes Scoring Various Wins, But That Doesn’t Solve HFPA’s Systemic Problems She immediately began showing off her acting lineup, appearing in the films Jerry Maguire, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Enemy of the State, Ray, Miss Congeniality 2 and the striking Barry Jenkins adaptation of James Baldwin. If Beale Street could speak – which won her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. King also killed off the game show, appearing on numerous TV shows and winning two Emmys for his role in ABC anthology Seven seconds and won a trophy for the Netflix miniseries Seven seconds. She also took audiences down with her turn as Sister Night in Damon Lindelof’s incredible portrayal of the award-winning graphic novel. Guardians …and yes, she also won an Emmy for that role. In addition to this, she directed episodes of Being Mary Jane, scandal, we are the good doctor and Unsafe. Now with One night in Miami, King stretches his artist muscles behind the camera. The adaptation of the play of the same name by Kemp Powers which is a fictional encounter of icons Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke in the 1960s. The film made history at the Venice Film Festival as the first film selected for the festival directed by a black woman. Listen to the episode below as King explains why she decided to do One night in Miami his beginnings as a director, his professional career and if we will ever see 227 meeting.







