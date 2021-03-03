‘Murder Among Mormons’ Salamander Letter Explained





New Netflix docuseries, Murder among Mormons, explores the infamous Salt Lake City bombings that killed two people in 1985. But behind this case lies a much larger story of deception and fraud that points to a Mormon Church document known as the name the letter of the salamander. According to Mormon mythology, Joseph Smith, founder of The Church of Latter-day Saints visited on September 21, 1823 by the angel Moroni, who told him about a set of gold plaques buried near his house. Smith is said to have translated these plaques into what we now know as the Book of Mormon after being visited by Moroni several times over the next several years. The White salamander letter changed that. Discovered in the mid-1980s, the letter is believed to have been written by Martin Harris, Joseph Smith’s scribe and an important figure in early Mormonism. He addressed it to another early convert to religion and claimed that Smith told him the story of the gold plates, only instead of an angel it was “an old spirit” in the form of a white salamander who helped him discover them. It marked a minor but crucial change in Mormon history that contradicts not only the Church’s version of events, but the very foundation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As Richard E. Turley Jr., former assistant Church historian, details in Murder among Mormons, the letter “gave a very different story to the early roots of the church,” taking the “context of terms familiar to Christians like” angels “and [twisting] towards a kind of folkloric magical context an image the church wanted to avoid at all costs. The letter was immediately controversial. It was authenticated and accepted by some experts, rejected by others and reluctantly recognized by the church, which said that although it was verified by scientific evaluations from examiners, it may still have been a forgery to from the time it was supposed to be created as an attempt to hurt the church. Ultimately, the letter was indeed revealed to be a forgery by a man named Mark Hofmann, who was creating and selling forged documents to help pay off his massive personal debt. It was Hofmann who carried out the bombings in Salt Lake City in an attempt to cover up his deception. He confessed after being hospitalized with injuries sustained by another of his bombs, ultimately informing authorities of his involvement in the crimes. He pleaded guilty two counts of murder and two counts of theft by deception. But not before providing the church with more than 48 documents he had “dug up,” earning thousands of dollars for his scythes.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos