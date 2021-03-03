Reggae pioneer Bunny Wailer has died at 73 | Entertainment

Reggae music pioneer Neville “Bunny Wailer” Livingston has died at the age of 73, Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports said in a statement.
Wailer had been in the hospital since December and died at Medical Associates Hospital in Kingston, Olivia Grange said in a statement Tuesday. No cause of death was given. Grange said the statement was made at the request of Wailer’s family.
“We mourn the passing of this exceptional singer, songwriter and percussionist and celebrate his life and his many accomplishments,” the statement read. “We remain grateful for the role Bunny Wailer has played in the development and popularity of reggae music around the world.”
Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness also praised the legendary musician. “Bunny Wailer had a huge impact on the world, paving the way for a global rocksteady and reggae movement. His legendary performances have touched the hearts and souls of millions of fans in Jamaica and around the world, ”the prime minister said in a statement.
Wailer, real name Neville Livingston, was a founding member of the Wailers, the statement said. The Wailers also included the legendary Robert Nesta “Bob” Marley and Peter Tosh.
Wailer has won three Grammy Awards throughout his career, two for Best Reggae Album and one for Best Reggae Recording for “Time Will Tell – A Tribute To Bob Marley,” according to the Grammys website.
The Jamaican government awarded Wailer the Order of Jamaica in 2012 and then in 2017 the Order of Merit, “the highest honor in the country,” according to the Prime Minister’s statement.
“Prime Minister Holness offered his sincere condolences to the Livingston family, friends, fellow musicians and many supporters around the world,” the statement said.
