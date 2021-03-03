Netflix renews fabulous life for Bollywood brides on Season 2’s big day





Netflix has renewed two Indian reality TV series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and The Big Day. Both shows will return for their respective seasons 2. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, produced by Karan Johar, have followed Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey through their glamorous lives. The Big Day of Cond Nast India gave us a glimpse into India’s multibillion dollar wedding industry through the lens of six engaged couples getting ready for the big day. Additionally, Netflix India has announced a new reality TV series in Social Currency, from Mumbai-based SOL Production, which pits eight social media influencers against real-world testing. The three new Netflix India reality TV ads were part of Netflix’s See What’s Next India event on Wednesday, where the world’s largest subscription streaming service unveiled a list of 41 titles across original series, movies , documentaries, reality shows and comedy specials. most of which will be released in calendar year 2021. Netflix India announces 41 titles for 2021: 13 films, 15 series and more Netflix renews Kota factory, Jamtara, mismatched, Masaba Masaba, Little Things, elle for new seasons Netflix unveils 13 Indian films for 2021, with 5 new films directed by Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and more Netflix unveils 15 Indian series for 2021, including 5 new directed by Raveena Tandon, Madhavan and more Netflix unveils 4 Indian documentaries by Karan Johar, Leena Yadav, Vice and India Today Learn more about Netflix’s three Indian reality TV shows The fabulous life of Bollywood brides Season 2 brings the quartet back as the seat belts ring, the claws pop out and the masks (metaphorical only) are removed, there is no grip. And wait, could they have a cool new business too? Bollywood brides will be back – with unlimited access to a world everyone is obsessed with. Sass, snark, brotherhood. Ritika Bajaj, Uttam Domale and Naomi Datta are the directors of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2. Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra are producers for Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital label of Dharma Productions. The big day: Collection 2

Photo credit: Netflix The big day Season 2 (Collection 2 to be precise) takes a behind-the-scenes look at six Indian weddings, showcasing the work that goes into the show and highlighting the personal struggles and triumphs of those who take the plunge. Anita Horam is the showrunner. Ashish Sawhny, Aakriti Mehta, Raonak Hathiramani and Faraz Arif Ansari direct the episodes of The Big Day season 2. Nikita Deshpande is the writer. The Big Day is a production of Cond Nast India. In Social currency, the influence of eight popular social media influencers is put to the test in the real world without their superpower (their blue ticks and their highly-followed accounts). In a battle for survival and influence, who will be most “loved” on and off the phone screens? Chad Greulach is the showrunner and executive producer of Social Currency. Sakshi Chopra and Rowhi Rai are part of the cast. Social Currency is a SOL Production production by Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos