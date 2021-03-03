Bombay HC asks Amazon to withdraw film over actor’s libel case

The Bombay High Court has ordered the OTT Amazon platform to remove a Telugu film until the film’s directors remove a scene in which the photograph of a city actor is said to have been used without prior permission.

Judge Gautam Patel on Tuesday heard a libel complaint brought by model and actor Sakshi Malik against Venkateshwara Creations Pvt Ltd for allegedly using his photo without permission in their film.

Malik’s lawyer Saveena Bedi said the scene showed Malik’s photo, calling her a sex worker.

“The mere use of another image, and more particularly of a private image, without consent is prima facie inadmissible, illegal and completely illegal. In any given case, it can also be defamatory, depending on the type of use.” , the court said in its order. .

The copy of the order was made available on Wednesday.

“The fact that the image was used illegally is bad enough. It only makes matters worse if used in an obviously derogatory and degrading vein, ”Justice Patel said.

The court ordered the OTT platform Amazon to remove the film within 24 hours until said scene was deleted.

“It is not acceptable for them (the filmmakers) to simply pixelate or blur the footage. The entire footage, which has the image of the plaintiff (Malik), should be deleted immediately,” Judge Patel said. .

Malik’s lawyer Bedi had argued that the actor has a huge fan following social media and has appeared in a few Bollywood songs as well.

Bedi argued that Malik’s photo was used illicitly by the defendant in a Telugu movie titled “ V ” which was released on Amazon on September 5, 2020.

According to Malik’s costume, she commissioned a photographer in 2017 to create a portfolio.

“In August 2017, she (Malik) posted photos from the portfolio to her Instagram account. One of these photos was used in a scene from the Telugu movie where a reference is made to a sex worker,” Bedi said. .

According to the lawsuit, this was an unauthorized invasion of privacy and unauthorized use of private material.

It was defamatory to Malik that her image was used to portray her in the film as an escort or commercial sex worker, he said.

In the order, Justice Patel noted that the arguments made by Malik and his lawyer were correct.

“Indeed, I don’t think there is another way to look at it,” the Ordinance said.

The defendant claimed to have contracted with an agency to procure the image and to have assumed that prior approval would have been obtained from the woman, whose photo was to be used.

The court, however, noted that this defendant’s argument seemed “less than convincing.”

“Certainly any thoughtful film producer would have insisted on seeing an endorsement or consent from the model or the person who is or will be shown,” Justice Patel said, adding that this must be standard procedure everywhere. .

The court said that once the defendant has made the necessary modification and deletion, the same will have to be shown to Malik and his lawyer.

“Only after that will I allow Defendant 3 (Amazon) to reissue the film,” Judge Patel said, releasing the case for a new hearing on March 8.