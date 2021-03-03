How ‘the father’ explored the painful descent into dementia

With his first feature film, Florian Zeller created a confusing puzzle of time and place, in the hope that viewers would feel as lost as the main character.



Don’t try to solve the puzzle of The father. In fact, that’s exactly how writer-director Florian Zeller conceived his first film. Don’t expect to find a solution. Confusion is the key.

Chronicle of the painful descent into dementia of an elderly Englishman, Anthony (Anthony Hopkins), and its devastating emotional impact on his daughter, Anne (Olivia Colman), the drama does not simply put viewers behind the lens as strangers watch a story unfold from afar. In a clever twist of storytelling, Zeller’s film based on his acclaimed play and co-adapted by Oscar-winning screenwriting icon Christopher Hampton (Dangerous Liaisons) integrates them into what the director describes as his “immersive experience”, close to the collaborators of the story.

“My idea was to try to put the audience in a unique position as if they were walking through this maze, questioning everything they witness,” he says.

The labyrinth Zeller refers to is an upscale London apartment, around which Hopkins often mixes in his pajamas and where almost all The fatherThe drama unfolds. But very early on, it becomes evident that all is not as it seems. Little by little, scene by scene, the setting seems to change. It’s incredibly subtle, sometimes noticeable only on a second sight of a piece of furniture that is no longer there, a slight alteration in colors and still in the background.

“It’s not important, and as simple as it gets, but you can tell something happened,” says Zeller, who designed the layout for the painstakingly built apartment in a studio in the west of. London as if it were one of the main characters in the film. . Then things become more obvious. The arrangement of doors and corridors has changed; a painting prominently displayed on the living room wall has disappeared; the kitchen appears to have been renovated. Are we still in Anthony’s apartment? It’s not completely different, but it’s definitely not the same.

At this point in the film, however, the ever-changing location that Zeller says he uses to “disturb you as a viewer, to play with that feeling of disorientation” is just one more piece of Rubik’s Cube. besides confused. The fatherbecame. Characters among them, co-stars Rufus Sewell, Imogen Poots, Mark Gatiss and Olivia Williams, have appeared, disappeared, changed roles and returned again, while Colman’s exhausted Anne is busy denying that conversations between her and Anthony in the previous scenes never took place. As for time, who knows how much time has passed and in what direction? Like the character of Hopkins, whose battle to make sense of it all is heartbreakingly obvious, the immediate instinct is to question whether we are being slyly cheated or not, before searching for a logical path through the chaos.

“From the start I had this desire to see The father like a puzzle, ”says Zeller, who recognizes David Lynch’s twist Mulholland Drive like a first inspiration. “As a spectator, you have to play with all the pieces of this puzzle, to try to find the right combination to make it work. But it never works. There is always a piece missing.”

The effect that becomes evident when attempts to find that missing piece fail is to draw the audience head-first into an experience of what it feels like to lose their bearings. “And, in a way, to experience a slice of dementia and develop an understanding of this disease,” says Zeller, who says that while many “beautiful movies” have been made about dementia, they were all told from the same outside perspective. “So you know where you are and you know where you are going. I was looking for something more stimulating, which is why I had this desire to tell the story from the inside out.”

Raised outside of Paris by his grandmother, who began to suffer from dementia as a teenager, Zeller drew on those memories of “what it was like to be in a position when we are powerless, when we love someone, but we understand that love is not enough “when he wrote the play The father. First greeting (like Meadow) in Thtre Hbertot in Paris in 2012, the production became something of a phenomenon, moving to the West End after being translated into English by Hampton and later Broadway, where Frank Langella won a Tony Award in 2016 for his tour in the title role.

It is easy to imagine how the story of The father would work on stage, with a setting moving and disappearing, little by little, around its cast with each change of scene. But Zeller says moving to the cinema where audiences have no acceptance of theatrical abstractions and there is a “necessary contract with reality” allowed him to really intensify the immersive experience he wanted to achieve.

“What I wanted to do was film everything without a hierarchy of realism,” he notes. “So when you have two scenes contradicting each other, you have no information about what is real and what is not. You have to face this contradiction as a viewer, and you have to find your way. towards the meaning of the whole. travel. “

The essential travel destination in The father is one of acceptance, where it becomes clear that the pieces of the film, whether they are locations, dialogues or characters, simply cannot be reassembled in a coherent order, even by the word fanatic. The most experienced cryptic crusader.

“The time comes when you realize that you are not able to do it. And in a way, you have to let it go, ”Zeller says. “And when you let go, I think something’s going on and you understand the story on a more emotional level. It’s like you’ve accepted that your brain can’t do the job, and you just have your heart. . “

