Ioan Gruffudd files for divorce from Alice Evans





I oan Gruffudd filed for divorce from his actress wife Alice Evans, who claimed she was unaware of the move. Evans, 49, then shared a screenshot of the report on his Instagram and wrote: Oh. Okay. Thanks for letting me know. I imagine? followed by a teary-eyed emoji. Representatives from Evans and Gruffudd have been contacted by Standard for comment. The estranged couple – who married in 2007 – share daughters Ella, 11, and Elsie, seven. It is not clear whether they signed a prenuptial agreement. It comes after a few tumultuous weeks for the couple. Evans alleged in a statement on Twitter that the actor mentally tortured her and put her on gas. Evans claimed that her husband said he doesn’t love me anymore. The original declaration was subsequently deleted. Evans then claimed it was her ex-husband who deleted the message from her account. She posted another Twitter message, which read: Hello. I haven’t deleted the tweet from a few hours ago about his departure. He did. From my account … And damn it yes when I’m suffocated and mentally tortured so heck yes I’m going to wash my clothes in public. The message was also subsequently deleted. Related Then, in February, Evans said the couple were still friends and said they were in discussions about a legal separation. In another post on social media at the time, the star explained why she decided to make their separation so public. Evans wrote: It must be strange to understand why someone would share their pain on social media rather than with their loved ones. I understand that. You must think I’m a hole **. I am not however. I have neither mom nor dad. I don’t have any close friends in LA. I looked after my children for half of their life alone. My husband knows that. We are indeed discussing legal separation, but we are still friends. You can say whatever you want about me as an attention seeker, but you know that’s not true. You just want a reason to put me down. Please – go ahead. Im impenetrable. The Welsh actor has spoken of the split. He stopped by to speak briefly with photographers last month in Los Angeles. He said: Look, like I said before, this is an extremely difficult time for the family, obviously our thoughts are with our kids right now and I really respect privacy a little bit right now, thank you. Gruffudd and Evans met on the set of the 2000 movie 102 Dalmatians. Gruffudd played a role in the 1997 blockbuster Titanic, before starring in ITV’s Hornblower series from 1998 to 2003. His other movie roles include Black Hawk Down, Horrible Bosses, and San Andreas.

