6 Dr Seuss Books Won’t Be Published For Racist Images | Entertainment

BOSTON (AP) Six books by Dr Seuss, including And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street and If I Ran the Zoo will cease publication due to racist and callous images, the company that preserves and protects the author’s inheritance.
These books portray people in hurtful and false ways,Dr. Seuss Enterprisestold The Associated Press in a statement that coincided with the birthday of the author and the illustrators.
Stopping the sale of these books is only part of our commitment and broader plan to ensure that the Dr. Seuss Enterprises catalog represents and supports all communities and families, ”he said. he declares.
Other affected books are McElligots Pool, On Beyond Zebra !, Scrambled Eggs Super !, and The Cats Quizzer.
The decision to stop publishing and selling the books was made last year after months of discussions, the company, which was founded by Seuss’s family, told AP.
Dr. Seuss Enterprises has listened to and considered feedback from our audiences, including educators, academics and subject matter experts as part of our review process. We then worked with a panel of experts, including educators, to review our catalog of titles, ”he said.
In And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, “an Asian person is shown wearing a conical hat, holding chopsticks and eating from a bowl. If I Ran the Zoo includes a drawing of two barefoot African men wearing what appear to be grass skirts with their hair tied back above their heads.
The books of Dr. Seuss born Theodor Seuss Geisel in Springfield, Massachusetts on March 2, 1904 – have been translated into dozens of languages as well as Braille and are sold in over 100 countries. He died in 1991.
It remains popular, earning around $ 33 million pre-tax in 2020, down from just $ 9.5 million five years ago, the company said. Forbes ranked it # 2 on its highest paid dead celebrities of 2020, behind only the late pop star Michael Jackson. Hours after Tuesday’s announcement, Dr. Seuss’ books occupied more than half of the top 20 locations on Amazon.combestseller list. “Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran the Zoo” were on the list, along with “Oh, the Places you’re Go!”, “Green Eggs and Ham” and more in the pipeline.
Random House Children Books, publisher of Dr Seuss, released a brief statement Tuesday: We respect the decision of Dr Seuss Enterprises (DSE) and the work of the committee that reviewed this content last year, as well as its recommendation.
Dr Seuss is adored by millions of people around the world for the positive values of many of his works, including environmentalism and tolerance, but criticism has increased in recent years on how blacks, Asians and others are drawn to some of his most beloved children’s books. , as well as in his earlier advertising and propaganda illustrations.
The National Education Association, which founded Read Across America Day in 1998 and deliberately aligned it with Geisels’ birthday, for several years has de-emphasized Seuss and encouraged a more diverse reading list for children.
School districts across the country have also moved away from Dr Seuss, prompting Loudoun County, Va., Schools located just outside of Washington, DC, toswitch offrumors last month that they were banning books entirely.
Research in recent years has revealed strong racial undertones in many books written / illustrated by Dr Seuss, the school district said in a statement.
For libraries nationwide, what to do with the removal of Seuss books perpetuates a long-standing conflict between the values of free speech and the recognition that some content can be offensive. Libraries rarely pull a book, even if some find it racist or offensive, says Deborah Caldwell Stone, who heads the Office for Intellectual Freedom at the American Library Association. They are more likely to put it in a less prominent location or choose not to promote it.
Shelf space is precious, and librarians periodically sort through book collections and remove certain titles. But they usually do it because no one is asking for that book anymore, she said.
In 2018, a Dr. Seuss museum in his hometown of Springfieldremoved a muralwhich included an Asian stereotype.
The Cat in the Hat, “one of Seuss’ most popular books, has also received reviews, but will continue to be published for now.
Dr Seuss Enterprises, however, said he is committed to listening and learning and will continue to review our entire portfolio. “
The decision to stop publishing the books sparked an immediate backlash on social media from those who called it another example of a culture of cancellation. “
We now have a foundation book burning the authors they are dedicated to. Well done everyone, ”tweeted conservative commentator and author Ben Shapiro.
Others approved of the decision.
The books that we share with our children are important. Books shape their worldview and tell them how to interact with the people, places and ideas around them. As adults, we need to examine the worldview we create for our children, including carefully re-examining our favorites, ”said Rebekah Fitzsimmons, assistant professor at Carnegie Mellon University,tweeted.
Many other popular children’s series have come under fire in recent years for alleged racism.
In the 2007 book Should We Burn Babar ?, author and educator Herbert R. Kohl argued that the Babar the Elephant books were celebrations of colonialism due to the way the main character leaves the jungle and returns later to civilize his animal companions.
One of the books, Babars Travels, was taken off the shelves of a UK library in 2012 because of its alleged stereotypes about Africans. Critics have also criticized Curious George’s books for their assumption that a white man is bringing home an African monkey.
And Laura Ingalls Wilders’ Native American portraits in her Little House On the Prairie novels have been so often criticized that the American Library Association withdrew her name in 2018 from a Lifetime Achievement Award she awarded annually. The association continues to present the Geisel Award for the Most Distinguished American Book for Beginning Readers published in English in the United States within the previous year.
AP National writer Hillel Italy contributed from New York.