The Income Tax Department raided the residence of actor Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Anurag Kashyaps on Wednesday, among other locations in Mumbai. According to reports, the home of filmmaker Vikas Bahl was also raided by the IT department.

The raids are said to be in connection with the production house of Kashyap Phantom Films. Simultaneously, raids are carried out in 20 other places apart from the residences of these celebrities in Mumbai. According to some reports, the income tax department alleged tax evasion as the reason for the raids.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap are currently shooting for their film. Dobaaraa. This is their second collaboration after the 2018 film Mannmarziyan. It is said to be Bollywood’s first travel film.

