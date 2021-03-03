Entertainment
Actress Margo Martindale and 9 other characters you recognize from somewhere
Are they doctors, detectives, judges, neighbors, bosses, coworkers and, hey, need a lawyer? These actors are everywhere, on every show, on every channel, but even if you always see their faces, you’ll be hard pressed to come up with a name. In fact, two entertaining documentaries devoted to those who eschew the lure of leading roles for a range of parties that show off their lineup are available to stream:This guy … who was in this thing and This girl … who was in this thing: this guy 2.
Not everyone can be Paul Newman, aka the star. Films need actors who can play supporting roles that are often unusual, interesting, eccentric or, dare I say it, mundane; those with whom the handsome-always-gets-love-interest romantic hero or heroine can play. Here are some of the best!
ten Matt Malloy
Audiencesfirst started seeing this face of everyone in 1988 when he played a legal assistant in The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial. He moved on to more glamorous roles as a cop, security guard and Wall Street businessman. Remember when he played the clumsy meteorologist in Morning glory opposite Rachel McAdams or Aaron Eckhart foil in In the company of men?
Malloy has appeared in at least one episode of every television and has appeared as different characters on various Law and order franchises. He has also had recurring roles on TV shows like Six feet Under ground, Alpha House, and At home with Amy Sedaris.
9 Dana Wheeler-Nicholson
Every time you turn around, she’s there. Remember Dana as a suburban ‘Laney’, recipient of the Baby Bellini basket on Sex and the city Who later showed up to Samantha’s party to party like she did when she was in the music business? Then she was a rock-n-roll woman dressed in leather Law and order: criminal intentas well as a lucky mother on Friday night lights who was a recurring role.
Wheeler-Nicholson also had major parts on All my childnand Nashville. More recently you probably caught it Taurus and Grey’s Anatomy.
8 Kevin dunn
He did more than 100 appearances on the big and small screen. If you haven’t seen it before, you clearly haven’t been paying attention. Dunn – with his sympathetic face and general approach – has played everything from an FBI agent in Burning Mississippi facing Gene Hackman to an advertising executive Perfect picture with Jennifer Aniston at Coach on 7th Sky to a doctor on Code black to a politico on Veep with Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
His most recent recurring role is that of Kevin BaconCity on a hill. He’s an incredibly versatile actor if there ever was one.
7 Jayne atkinson
This tall and responsible ladyplays – especially as the Department of Homeland Security’s west coast operations chief on 24.
Aside from movies and guest spots on TV shows like Blue Bloods, Law & Order, white collar, the good wife,and Chicago MedJayne has had many recurring roles in high profile shows: A year in the life, parenthood, Gossip Girl as dean of the school, Card castle as Secretary of State, Madam secretary as VP, Bluff town law, criminal minds, and in the showClarice, where Atkinson will play the attorney general.
6 Paul Schulze
Paul started his career in the critically acclaimed indie Nick Gomez Laws of gravity (with his friend Edie Falco) and continued to work.
He skipped dramas like Judging Amy,The division, Ta West Wing, Mad Men, The Sopranos, CSI, and NCIS, to comedies like Spin City and Frasier, and had recurring roles on24, companion, nurse jackie, costumes, and more recently Tommy. He has played so many varied roles on all Law and order franchises, you need a dashboard to keep track.
5 Roma Maffia
She was Michael Douglas’ lawyer in Disclosure, a beat reporter in The paper, Ashley Judd’s prison buddy Double jeopardy, First client of Michelle Pfeiffer’s salon in Married to the crowd, and a police lieutenant on Pretty little LiarsClearly, Maffia is moving.
Since the mid-1980s, this actor has dazzled us with the range of characters she can convincingly play on shows like Billions, Queen Sugar, Grey’s Anatomy, Nip / Tuck, Boston Legal, Profiler, Law & Order and Ally mcbeal. Whether in a recurring role or a one-off transaction, Roma always delivers.
4 JC MacKenzie
He’s not the “bad guy” actor, but he doesn’t play the good guy either. It was the prosecutor who wanted to put Jessica Chastain in jail Molly’s game; the principal who wanted to expel Damian Lewis’ children from school Billion; and the governor who threatens to sue the state of Ohio for putting the president on the ballot Madam secretary.
Maybe you remember it the wolf of Wall Street with Leonardo DiCaprio, his recurring role as a detective on The shield, or his most recent role as a prosecutor The Chicago 7 trial. JC also played many lawyers.
3 Debra monk
This actor is like the air, she is always around us. The nurse, the neighbor, the secretary (as she played in Robert Redford’s Quiz show), Monk is the familiar face that makes us feel at home with everything we watch.
You can get a boost by continually spotting Debra: She’s Here Prelude to a kiss with Meg Ryan; wait, now she’s on that other channel in Devil’s advocate with Keanu Reeves, it’s the mom Center stage; look she is on Damage, Grey’s Anatomy and New Amsterdam. Look for her in the next one The golden age.
2 David Paymer
It would probably be easier to understand what this actor was not in. Barney miller and Happy Days at The wonderful Mrs. Maisel, Paymer’s career spanned four decades.
His portrayal of the smarmy Hollywood producer in David Mamet’s State and principal is totally different from his role as a smarmy 1950s television producer in Robert Redford Quiz show. Then he turns into a schlubby subordinate in In good company opposite Dennis Quaid. David described doctors, lawyers and had a recurring role as a judge The good woman. He’s always playing something somewhere.
1 Margo Martindale
Drama. Comedy. Movies. TV. There is no role that contains this great talent. She’s the nurse yelling at everyone to get out of her emergency room; the plain – gun in hand – tells intruders to leave its land; and the lawyer tells the prosecutor that his client will go to jail for his corpse.
The three-time Emmy winner started working in the mid-80s and has been in almost everything since.Lonely dove and days of thunder, The company and Mississippi ghosts, practical magic and 28 days, 100 Center Street and Way, Dexter and Justified, The good womanand The good fight, as well as Americans and Mrs. America in which she played “Bella Abzug”. Margo’s name is in everyone’s credits – and more.
