John David Washington on making ‘Malcolm & Marie’ amid pandemic

Zendaya was also restless and ready to come back on camera. The way his wish to keep the ‘Euphoria’ team paid sparked a collaboration based on director Sam Levinson’s marital blunder.



In September 2018, when Sam Levinson forgot to thank Ashley Levinson at his feature film’s Los Angeles premiere Assassination Nation, he felt very bad. Not only is she his wife, but she was also a producer of the black comedy thriller. When the Euphoria showrunner took his seat, he apologized profusely. She told him not to worry and grabbed his hand reassuringly.

Levinson’s marital disappointment would become the springboard for Malcolm and Marie, one of the first films made during the pandemic. His only two stars Zendaya and John David Washington play a couple whose relationship is tested as they argue over the course of an entire night, in a marathon bout sparked by the Washington character’s omission of speech. The black and white film, shot in Carmel, Calif., For 14 days in late June and July, tested the limits of a production’s lightness when needed, only 12 people could be on set at both and helped establish COVID. -19 protocols for Hollywood by working with epidemiologists in tandem with the major guilds. The small, budgeted $ 2.5 million film would later sell for $ 30 million to Netflix, which released the film on its platform on February 5.

It’s Zendaya, the former Disney child star who recently became the youngest actress in history, at age 24, to win the prime-time Emmy for her performance as a struggling teenager on HBO. Euphoria who suggested making a film after the second season of the acclaimed series was canceled just before filming began in mid-March. In May, the actress found herself asleep until mid-afternoon to avoid having to plan the day.

“I was in such a strange place. I was already struggling with ‘Who is Zendaya without her job?’ It’s my social life. It’s my hobby. It’s my fun thing to do. This is my challenge, ”Zendaya says. “I asked Sam if there was a world we could shoot something in at home or elsewhere. There was no intention other than to allow us all to be creative together and bring in our team Euphoria paid.”

Levinson and Zendaya pitched a number of ideas, from a psychological horror movie set in his Los Angeles home to a one-character drama. Then it came to him: playing out the imbalances in a real-time relationship over one night. Malcolm’s failure to thank Marie at the premiere of his film, a fictional chronicle of his journey as a teenage drug addict, is the inciting incident that infuriates her. (The ensuing argument also includes Malcolm’s rant against critics who made a big splash on the Twitter movie for being bossy.)

Levinson began to write. At the end of the first day, he called Zendaya and read 10 pages to her. She liked the idea of ​​playing an adult for the first time. “I still play a teenager on TV, so I get it. People forget that I’m an adult, ”she says. On the second day, he told Zendaya he heard a voice in his head as he wrote Malcolm: Washington. The Levinsons had worked on Assassination Nation with producer Katia Washington, the actor’s younger sister, and got her number. Levinson told Zendaya he was going to cold call the BlacKkKlansman actor. “I asked Sam, ‘Do you really think he would?’ Zendaya said. “I was so nervous.”

It was an immediate yes. “Everything had stopped and I wanted to work so badly. When it happened I felt like it was a godsend,” says Washington, who was hopefully awaiting his next film, Christopher Nolan. . Principle, to open in theaters. “It felt like this was the last thing I would do.”

Levinson used the pages he had to influence. Washington says, “Sam has just started reading me the dialogue between Malcolm and Marie. They were beautiful words, but at the same time it was very disturbing to hear the confrontations Sam was describing. I started to get anxious and nervous because I couldn’t hear any. staging, everything was dialogue. Levinson said, “Not yet” at the actor’s request to see a script. “And then he hung up,” Washington adds. “Even with just those 10 pages, I knew I had to be a part of it. It was something I desperately needed artistically. “

Levinson also asked Washington if he wanted to invest in Malcolm and Marie. He wasn’t kidding. Zendaya and the filmmakers had already opened their check books, as had others involved in the film, and were adamant that the entire team shared in the profits once the film was sold. Almost everyone who worked on the film is part of the Euphoria family, or was part of Assassination Nation, including producers Ashley Levinson and Kevin Turen, cinematographer Marcell Rv, editor-in-chief Julio Perez IV, co-executive producer Katia Washington and co-producer Harrison Kreiss (the latter two were the unofficial COVID coordinators -19).

Levinson wrote 60 pages in 10 days, but the third act wasn’t finished by the time the cast and crew, along with two Bay Area chefs, arrived at the 500-acre Carmel Valley Ranch for there. quarantine for 14 days (luxury resort was otherwise closed to guests). Everyone was tested before their arrival and then several times during quarantine. And everyone agreed not to go anywhere. “We have followed the strictest protocols so that we can share them with our community. It was so important for us to help, if we could, share the way forward because so many people we care about were facing a disruption in income, ”says Ashley Levinson, who led Zoom calls with epidemiologists and doctors before coming up with a pod system, in which each department quarantined itself and worked separately in shifts. Once production started, she kept the guilds informed. “The hardest part was keeping people down. hydrated thanks to the masks and keeping the water bottles separate. “

The quarantine period also gave Levinson, the two actors, and Rv a chance to do a script workshop and complete the third act. They used a large conference room aptly nicknamed the Think Tank, or gathered in the parking lot. “It was incredibly useful,” says Rv.

Carmel was chosen because it was the only jurisdiction in California where no permit was required to shoot on private property. Decorator Michael Grasley dispatched a scout to find a house for sale that might be available for rent, to no avail. Finally, working with an architectural firm, he stumbled upon the famous Caterpillar House by architect Jonathan Feldman, a modern reinvention of a mid-century house built on the Santa Lucia Preserve. (The owner has taken to a guesthouse elsewhere on the property.)

The COVID-19 protocols meant that Grasley and his production and art module only worked during the day and never interacted with the main crew of 22 who were shooting from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. On set, Sam Levinson and Rv found themselves without a script supervisor. or a first assistant director, while Zendaya and Washington were in charge of their own makeup and wardrobe.

The Caterpillar house, encased in wall-to-wall windows, has become a third character. Grasley made a few adjustments, including removing a giant headboard in the master bedroom. “All we had was the actors and the location. We wanted open architecture for you to shoot against the surroundings. The house also had small hallways so that was another aspect we could use to create. of tension, ”says Rv. “Shooting the film on film also made it more cinematic.” (Many reviewers have compared the appearance and lighting of Malcolm and Marie, not to mention its general themes, to Mike Nichols’ 1966 feature film Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?)

At his Los Angeles home, Perez edited remotely with a special bay installed in his apartment. He and Levinson spoke before each day of filming to review how things fit together. When Malcolm and Marie was closer to being locked, Levinson and Perez were tested and wore protective gear so they could work together and refine the cut. “We had all of these limits because of the pandemic, but it was also unlimited, because we didn’t have a studio or anyone else to answer to,” Zendaya says.

