Selena Gomez unveils the track-listing of the Spanish EP Revelacion | People









Selena Gomez shared the tracklist for her first all-Spanish EP, ‘Revelacin. The 28-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a visual of the mini album, the titles of all seven tracks slowly revealing themselves, soundtrack to previously released singles De Una Vez (At Once) and Baila Conmigo (Dance With Me) The latter song was produced by Bad Bunny and Tainy, plus Albert Hype, Jota Rosa and NEON16, and stars Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro.Selena teamed up with DJ Snake and Myke Towers on tracks Selfish Love and Dmelo To, respectively. Selena recently revealed that the songs were created on Zoom amid the coronavirus pandemic. She said: We actually recorded almost the entire EP on Zoom thanks to COVID. “ While she praised Venezuelan-American star Elena Rose for her contributions. She gushed: [Elena Rose is] an amazing writer who I think really understands my heart and what I wanted to say in this project. And Selena explained how the Spanish EP started out as a simple idea she had, but ended up coming together “really quickly and organically”. She added: De Una Vez was one of the first songs I worked on quite early on. Back then, doing a Spanish project was just a bouncing back idea. Then the rest of the project went very quickly and organically. The ‘Lose You To Love Me’ hitmaker previously released the 2010 Spanish track Un Ao Sin Lluvia.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos