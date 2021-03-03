Baby boomer parks reopen with unprecedented health and safety protocols





IRVINE, California, March 2, 2021 / PRNewswire / –As part of a meticulous and comprehensive effort to welcome customers back to its six family entertainment centers and two water parks located in California, Florida, and New Jersey, Boomers Parks is implementing an unprecedented set of protocols to keep its sites clean, safe and healthy. Tim murphy, the CEO of the company, said he and his team exceeded local and national health guidelines, creating an industry standard to ensure the protection of guests and team members. As COVID-19 vaccinations begin to roll out, Murphy emphasizes the company’s philosophy of ‘unleashing the fun’ and believes that after months of quarantine everyone deserves to get out and participate in activities fun. The company shared a safety video serieson their websites detailing the extraordinary disinfection efforts from the time customers arrive until they leave. All team members receive training and daily health and safety briefings. “We have created a culture of safety and cleanliness,” said Murphy, a seasoned business executive who acquired the parks last year. “There are no consistent industry standards for security protocols, which is why we are intentionally raising the bar. Boomers Parks offers guests the opportunity to get out of the house and enjoy a fun-filled day with access to a variety of attractions offering something fun for everyone. “ Murphy said the parks are open at 25 to 50 percent of their capacity depending on state needs. He hopes that more and more people will be vaccinated; capacity limits will increase. All guests are required to wear face masks and have their temperature checked before entering. Members of the parks team are subject to the same security protocols. From the minute parks open to the time they close, Murphy said his team members consistently use disinfectants on all high-contact surfaces, chairs, tables and railings; temporarily close bathrooms throughout the day for a thorough cleaning; double the number of disinfection stations and require cashless transactions. All rides and attractions are cleaned by team members regularly throughout the day. “This is serious business for us,” Murphy said. “I make a point of visiting our parks and walking through them as if I were a guest. It is these details that help us create unforgettable moments for all of our clients as they see and experience what they do. ” As part of Boomer’s rebranding and aimed at expanding the reach of teens and tweens to include young adults, they have added Backyard Boomers in several locations for customers to enjoy adult drinks in a relaxed setting with fireplaces, heat lamps and flat screen televisions. A variety of new options are also available on the Boomers’ food menu, including delicious Korean BBQ, Nashville Hot, and other popular dishes. For more information and interview requests, contact Neil Foote, Ascending Group, [email protected], 214-448-3765. About Boomers Parks Baby boomer parksincludes eight parks: six family entertainment centers and two water parks. The venues currently open to the public are Boomers Irvine, Sainte Marie, Livermore, Modesto, Boca Raton, SpeedZone Los Angeles and Sahara Sam Water Park at West Berlin, NJ. Big Kahuna Water Park and Adventure in Destin, Florida The opening of the adventure park is scheduled for March and the water park in April. SOURCE Boomers Parks

