Amazon Prime Video had a range of releases in 2020 and the streaming giant plans to do the same in 2021 as well. While they have yet to officially announce the release list for this year, it is reported that their next series of original thrillers will feature a group of actresses.
Titled Hush hush, the series would bring together Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra, Soha Ali Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Karishma Tanna and Shahana Goswami. It will be directed by Tanuja Chandra and written by national award-winning writer Juhi Chaturvedi. It is reported that the series has been in the works for some time and has performed well. The plan is to take the project off the ground in Delhi from March.
Tanuja Chandra last crossed out Single Strange Single starring the late Irrfan Khan and Parvathy. Juhi Chaturvedi has written scripts for films including Vicky Donor, Piku, October, and Gulabo Sitabo.
