Actor Ileana DCruz is also a chef and it’s proof! (See Pic)
Actor Ileana D’Cruz, known for her roles in films like Rustom and Raid, won hearts not only in Bollywood but also made her mark in South Indian cinema. One of the country’s popular actresses, Ileana never fails to wow us with stunning Instagram portraits or give us goals with her perfect beach photos. Ileana is also a fitness enthusiast who keeps giving us insight into her workout routine. But did you know as much as Ileana keeps in shape, she is also a complete foodie? She loves to indulge herself on occasion and cook too. Yes, you read that right.
Ileana is a spectacular cook, which you would know from her social media accounts! And if you’ve missed any of her cooking stories in the kitchen, Ileana has all of her culinary accomplishments recorded in a highlight on Instagram. From chocolate mousse, fruit bowl and tiramisu to bhindi, dal and chapattis, Ileana has it all. And if that’s not enough evidence, her recent AMA Instagram session has enough evidence. Ileana recently hosted a ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on her Instagram Stories and her fans and followers filled her with curious questions.
“I think I’m doing pretty well,” she said modestly when a fan asked if she could cook. This was accompanied by a collage of drool-worthy photos of some of the delicacies she had made at home. Watch it here:
Don’t you just want to taste it all !? From breads, grilled meats to cakes, it seems Ileana has it all! What do you think of Ileana’s newly acquired skill?
About Aanchal MathurAanchal does not share food. A nearby cake is sure to disappear in a record 10 seconds. In addition to filling up on sugar, she loves gorging on friends with a plate of momos. More likely to find their soul mate on a catering app.
