The Afterword: Authentic Angeleno Culture Gets Lost in Hollywood’s Industrial Complex

USC’s comparative literature course, Myths of the Modern City requires students to consider the harsh realities of the City of Angels. (Photo courtesy of Craig Dietrich via Flickr)

As a Canadian thoroughbred moving to California to study at USC, my idea of ​​what Los Angeles would be like was almost exclusively cultivated by the mainstream media. In my first week in the City of Angels, I hit In-N-Out, Santa Monica Pier, the Hollywood Sign, and took the Pacific Coast Highway through the classic staples of Malibu, n ‘ is this not?

As I became more familiar with the city and shifted from tourist to resident, I quickly realized that the landmarks I was raving about were basic tourist traps, rejected by most LA residents as clearly distorted from the soul and spirit of the city. I grew up to share this belief, learning that the stereotype of fame, fortune and glamor was just a tiny fragment of a sprawling metropolis that had so much more to offer than traditional depictions of the city. did not allow it.

A melting pot, a kaleidoscope of cultures, a region with incongruous power structures that take the form of a chaotic and colorful landscape that is LA Hollywood? Not really.

This semester, as a senior at USC, I’m taking a Comparative Literature course called Myths, Heroes, & Legends of the Modern City. In it, we address the question of what are LA’s dominant mythologies and how do they interact with its lived realities? The arguments made by my classmates and the professor speak to the socio-political climate of the city and are worth sharing here: namely that the overwhelming pressure from the Hollywood industrial complex and the entertainment industry relegates authentic Angeleno culture to the margins of invisibility.

Indeed, many people, especially those outside of Los Angeles, view the city as blockbuster movies such as La La Land and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood frame it: limited to West Hollywood and the Hills and to the celebrities and the rich who inhabit them. . The documentary Los Angeles plays itself out, through a holistic overview of the representations of LA in film and on television, points to the restrictive idea of ​​the city which is perpetuated and recycled by Hollywood, which is an unsuitable match for the LA that lives and breathes as I write this column.

Granted, it’s much easier for the industry to focus on the decidedly false utopia that is Hollywood than it is to engage with its idiosyncratic, diverse and, at times, ugly truths. But that does a disservice, not only to the parts of LA that have been forgotten by the glitz and glamor, but also to anyone hoping to engage with performances of LA that are genuine, raw, and real.

What is LA if not its sprawling Latin American, African American, and immigrant communities, the dark and spotty colonial history that led to the class disparity we see around us today and to forgetting those who allowed it? What is LA if not the gentrification processes that have moved entire south-central communities out of their homes to build the glittering USC campus or that swept the residents of Chavez Ravine to build Dodger Stadium over the years? 50? What is LA if not the homeless capital of the country and the city where Skid Row sits next to the shining downtown skyscrapers?

Because LA is such a sprawling metropolis, it is such that tourist incentives and media portrayals are particularly incompatible with the city’s true identity. I actually wanted to test this theory and did a quick Google search for the best things to do in Los Angeles. What I got were listings with The Grove, Sunset Boulevard, Rodeo Drive, Hollywood Bowl, and Universal Studios none of which I’m sure we all agree don’t even make the top 100 stuff. to do in this city.

What remains of these lists? Authentic Mexican street food, the open-air Santee Alley market, and dense cultural hubs like Koreatown (which probably won’t last much longer thanks to you guessed it, so go ahead, folks), so don’t to name just a few of the landmarks that breathe life into this city that are too often dismissed or overlooked by the mainstream media. Ironic, isn’t it, that the very things that make LA the vibrant landscape that it is are constantly subject to exploitation and erasure?

It’s almost like colonization that has a lasting impact that touches all walks of life, including media representation… oh wait.

In my classroom, we read this amazing book by Luis Rodriguez titled The Republic of East LA consisting of twelve short stories, written in real street lingo, that paint a deeply nuanced and honest portrait of East LA and its people. When I was researching for this column, I researched reviews of the book and was surprised at the breadth of reviews I found. Critics have called Rodriguez’s stories that revolve around valid themes, arguing that they are unfinished, incomplete and forced.

Funny enough (and I’m grateful for giving me that perspective), I think these critiques are largely rooted in a Western outlook that breeds nefarious misunderstandings about the lived experiences of the communities that Rodriguez writes about. Oh you’re crazy that there hasn’t been a happy ending in the story of the undocumented family that got kicked out or the factory worker working paycheck trapped in the clutches of capitalism and slave to labor out of necessity? Wake up and smell the coffee, Karen.

Rodriguez’s stories are both shocking and beautiful, filled with poverty and injustice, but also laughter and hope for a better life. It’s a shame that we are rarely encouraged to engage with these sources, a shame that we are force-fed a one-dimensional conception of LA that has corrosive implications for the marginalized communities it rejects.

My Comparative Literature class drew my attention to the biased perspective I packed in my suitcase with me on my trip from Montreal to L.A. I am grateful for this surge, but I can confidently say that many white people Privileged people who come to Los Angeles will not have this opportunity either, or will not take it even if they do. At a time when media representation is a hot topic, it is helpful to consider how a colonial mindset plays into traditional representations of the City of Angels.

Before signing up, here are some script, show, and movie recommendations that I think everyone should experience (thanks, Prof. Ortiz): watch Sean Bakers Tangerine, Issa Raes Insecure, the documentary Chavez Ravine: A Story of Los Angeles and read Rodriguez The Republic of East LA and Italo Calvinos Invisible Cities.

As gentrification processes accelerate and operating systems tighten, we must strike back and immortalize sources that speak of an LA that can truly hold a candle to its colorful and chaotic identity.

Rachel McKenzie is a senior pop culture writer. His column, The Afterword, usually airs every other Wednesday.