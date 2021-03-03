Nomadland Director Chloe Zhao Celebrated and Slammed Chinese Social Media, Entertainment News & Top Stories





When director Chloe Zhao, 38, became the first Asian woman to win a Golden Globe for Best Director for Nomadland, social media in China was abuzz. Although few Chinese netizens had the chance to watch the film, about a woman living as a modern day nomad in rural Nevada after the economy collapsed in 2008, it was not long before they claimed the a director born in Beijing as one of their own. Chinese state television channel CCTV and the People’s Daily newspaper celebrated Zhao as a “Chinese director”, while state-affiliated tabloid The Global Times called him “the pride of China.” On Weibo, the news of her victory was the main topic of March 1, and a number of Chinese celebrities praised her. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon actress Zhang Ziyi was one of the first to address her message on the director’s Chinese name: “Congratulations, Zhao Ting! Look forward to the Oscar.” Zhao’s mother-in-law Song Dandan, a seasoned actress in China, wrote a touching message, “She has become a legend in the family … and will inspire countless Chinese children.” “A Chinese girl who knew little English went to study abroad at the age of 16. You chose a path that we expected to be difficult but that we had to respect, ”she continued. “Today you gained recognition on the pitch from other players, competing on things they are best at …” However, although Song calls her a “Chinese girl,” Chinese netizens have started to question her nationality. They unearthed some comments Zhao had made in previous interviews, which were deleted last month (February) before the Golden Globes. In a 2013 Filmmaker Magazine article, a quote was deleted: “It goes back to when I was a teenager in China, in a place where there are lies everywhere.” Another quote on Australian news portal news.com.au in 2020, with it saying “The United States is now my country”, has also been removed. The two deleted segments, which stoked nationalist sentiment online, can still be found in archived versions of the articles and have been cited by other media outlets. Nomadland was cleared for a theatrical release in China on April 23, and Zhao recorded a video in Chinese to promote it following his victory. “This movie was made possible by the passion, hard work and even the life stories of many people,” she said in the clip. “I hope that through their stories you will go in search of a life of your own and become the writer of your own life story.”







