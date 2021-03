Ceramics, photographs exhibited at Gallery 9

PORT TOWNSEND – Ceramics and photography are on display at Gallery 9 this month. Featured artists for the month of March are Mike Middlestead of Circle M Ceramics and Richard Lawson of Richard Lawson Photography. The art of Middlestead and Lawson can be seen in the gallery window 9 at 1012 Water St. Their complete exhibits are at the front of the gallery. The opening hours of the gallery are noon to 4 p.m. Thursday to Monday. It is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Visitors are required to wear face masks. Middlestead has been working with clay for six years. He makes functional objects, artistic pieces and sculptures. After 25 years in the Coast Guard, he discovered clay while taking an introduction to the art class at Peninsula College. “I became a ceramicist because of the feel of clay,” he says. “I have a visceral response to the sheer tactile nature of working with clay. I love the feel in my hands and being able to create something extraordinary. “Once I found the clay, there was no turning back.” A favorite way to cook pottery is to use a Raku kiln. “When you Raku, you are intimately involved in every step of the firing process,” Middlestead said. “You watch the temperature every step of the way. When the oven reaches 1600 degrees, you open the oven, remove the glowing pot, and immerse it in the sawdust, which ignites immediately, creating a one-of-a-kind work of art. Lawson has been photographing landscapes, seascapes and flowers for 30 years. “I strive to capture the essential qualities of nature,” he said. “When I photograph, a communication takes place between the aesthetic sensibilities of my heart and the technical know-how of my mind, resulting in images that can convey a deep emotional impact. Lawson said he was influenced by Asian art, in particular the concept of “less is more”. “I try to capture the entirety of a scene or a flower by focusing on a small aspect which is the essence of the larger composition,” he said. “It can engage the mind in imagining the whole thing, often resulting in a more meditative experience. My passion in life is to touch people’s hearts through creative expression. For more information, see www.gallery-9.com. Mike Middlestead’s favorite way to cook pottery is Raku.









