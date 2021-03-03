Opinion: “Please don’t call me an actress but an actor”, Opinions & Blogs News

During a recent [unlock celebration?] party including close friends my always savvy old pal famed for calling out Bollywood antics spotted me and buttoned up and took off.

Boss, what is this trendy shit jhadoed of the West, undoubtedly lull the term Actress and replace it with Actor? For Chrissake, can you imagine calling out screen legends and dream girls like Garbo, Harlow, Taylor, Monroe & Hepburn or even our own Madhubala, Nutan, Suchitra Sen, Meena Kumari, Waheeda Rehman … Actors? ! Why this sudden anxiety and insecurity to emphasize and insist on individual identity? Yahan bhi activism ghus gaya? Their talent and beauty has always been recognized, recognized, applauded and rewarded, so what’s the problem, yaar?

Other supporting voices were soon added and the general drift was that men and women are not the same and that an actor in a female role seemed both strange and genderless! Why this “Dramabaazi” and conscious attempt to point out a female entity? Even the revered Oscars have a Best Actress award, so why is that Pagalpan to rewrite the rules of the game that never lean towards something distant sexist or degrading.

Daughter of legendary beauty Suchitra Sen, Moon Moon Sen joins the party

“Why are we constantly posturing and singling out the West to appear with it, cool and free? What is this great change of image or perception that we hope to achieve? What added value and in what way does the term actress after all this years of total acceptance suddenly seem to denigrate, devalue, demean dignity, prestige, aura and stature and bring new power by replacing it with the term d ‘actor?

Read also | Opinion: Why movie critics are a breath of life but a kiss of death for the masses

Bangalore-based 34-year-old housewife Ila Iyer is moving forward.

For straightforward, middle-class Bollywood fans like us, we just don’t understand why this cardiac arrest over nonexistent gender issues! Male-female, hero-heroine, actress-actress – where between protest and the empowerment of women in this strong affirmation of identity to celebrate the individual? Why and how does Best Actress become a Kalank for Female Performer and Best Actor, something liberating to sing about and celebrate since he seems to be on the same page? Why is everything so politicized, aggressive and determined to score brownie points? When the beautiful, gracious and gifted Audrey Hepburn or Elizabeth Taylor, Meena Kumari or Rakhee received the award for best actress, remember that there is appreciation and applause and not paralysis by analysis!

Respected veteran film critic Saibal Chatterjee completes this train of thought, partly bewildered, partly amused.

To me it’s nothing more than a battle cry APNA TIME AAGAYA! A superficial celebration of alignment with the new age women’s empowerment push that is hitting certain sections of society. Although I am all for anything in the direction of the elevation of the dignity of women, this insistence of the actress-actor vindicates me. How can an alphabetical change suddenly bring more value, weight, prestige and status to already acclaimed talented actresses? It will be interesting to check it out with thoughtful and articulate actresses, who have opinions and are not swayed by the forces that desperately seek to appear and appear politically correct. I imagine good scripts with solid roles and great directors would be their main concern, not actors instead of actresses!

Read also | Opinion: Ok, you watch arthouse movies, but does that make you better?

Not everyone struggles with these takes of the no-big-problem guys, who think this problem is a waste of time that should be funneled into bigger issues, like making better movies with solid content and talented actors.

However, Calcutta-based Indrani Sen disagrees and praises Shabana Azmi for allegedly bringing this [actor not actress] topic.

Shabana-ji, a brilliant actor and dedicated activist, is perfect. It is a timely and symbolic gesture aimed at perpetuating the empowerment and assertiveness of women who are the flavor of the day. The term actress has outlived its simplistic usefulness and today suggests a bimbette, a mute glam doll, a sexy candy for the hunk’s hero. An actor does not suffer at all from this perception of image. Since both are performers, why not go gender-neutral?

Bombay-based Sharmila Khanna follows. The marketing director, 20, a serious movie buff agrees.

Whether or not this new term has an impact on expense, influence or image is another matter, but throwing the hat in the ring is about demonstrating the intent and seriousness of the goal.

Gifted filmmaker Aparna Sen [36 Chowringhee Lane, Mr. & Mrs. Iyer, The Japanese Wife] offers him an advanced take.

I fully agree with dear soul mate Shabana! In an age when the new-age woman is multi-tasking, multi-layered and so successful, why should gender influence the profession?

Read also | Opinion: is 2021 the year of the confrontation between the actors and the stars?

Critics note that it is grammatically incorrect to refer to the actor’s female gender as a female actor. The woman for actor is an actress, like tigress-tigress, master-mistress, etc. However, the trend is such that actresses are called actresses for two reasons. First, gender neutrality. To be on the same page and on a par with male actors.

This takes away the male dominated bite and makes it a level playing field.

Second, the word tiger is a common noun but actor is derived from the verb Act. The same rule does not apply to the actor as a tiger. In addition, it is considered an outdated term.

According to another point of view, actresses fall into the same category as the author, the actress, the manager, the woman doctor, the nurse who date from a time when the professions were largely the prerogative of one. sex, men.

As Whoopee Goldberg once said, actresses can only play women. I am an actor. I can play it all!

Cut to a space beyond the battlefield. The word actor refers to a person who acts regardless of gender, while the actress refers specifically to a woman.

The dictionary indicates that the term Actor was originally used for both sexes.

I was a professional actor for 40 years. Most of the women I worked with generally preferred to be called actresses, performers, artists, singers, dancers. The tendency to identify genders in job titles faded at the end of the 20th century with words like Stewardess [Flight Attendant] Waitress [Server]. Only Hollywood-style rewards support gender-specific categories due to traditional slots that seem like they’ve been written in stone! Ultimately, even in glamorous and glitzy Hollywood, remember that all movie stars, male or female, belong to the same The Screen Actors Guild union! quips a veteran western show personality.

Your call, dear readers!

(Disclaimer: The opinions of the writer do not represent the views of WION or ZMCL. WION or ZMCL also do not endorse the views of the writer.)