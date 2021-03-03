Bill Murray and Jason Sudeik among those dressed for Golden Globes – CBS Los Angeles





HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) –It’s awards season in Hollywood, but you wouldn’t know it from the way some of the industry’s biggest stars dressed for the all-virtual Golden Globes on Sunday. Bill Murray and Jason Sudeikis have been talking about them on social media since the Sunday night awards show for their very laid back approach to one of Hollywood’s most glitzy nights – when there is no pandemic in course forcing people to keep distance from each other and to have risky indoor gatherings. READ MORE: Innocent driver killed after short chase ends in fiery crash near grove; Suspect in custody Sudeikis, still sporting his “Ted Lasso” mustache, sported a tie-dye yellow hoodie and wild hair, and got a lot of fan support on Twitter. Jason Sudeikis in a tie-dye hoodie is… … The hottest thing I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/NkwyowUfER – Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) March 1, 2021 It’s rare to see lesbians like me portrayed onscreen. thank you, @jasonsudeikis pic.twitter.com/Ipks4xQsyD – Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) March 1, 2021 Meanwhile, Murray wore a printed button-down shirt that indicated the beloved “On The Rocks” actor had just sipped a mai tai on a veranda. In fact, it was a martini that he used to toast Daniel Kaluuya for winning the award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in “Judas and the Black Messiah”. READ MORE: Orange County moves closer to transition to red level allowing more businesses to reopen Bill Murray and his martini is the definition of happiness #Golden globes pic.twitter.com/fViyIrgUv7 – Chicks in the office (@ChicksInTheOff) March 1, 2021 Bill Murray at the Golden Globes is the peak of pandemic energy #Golden globes pic.twitter.com/Gp3W2dFN9h – Mary Brady (@maryfairlight) March 1, 2021 Don Cheadle softened his gaze with a baseball cap and a crumpled blue T-shirt, and Jeff Daniels looked like he was in an indescribable hallway wearing a blue flannel shirt. But men weren’t the only ones to strike a chord. Chloe Zhao, who became the first woman of color to win a Golden Globe for Best Director for “Nomadland,” wore a green shirt, her hair in braided pigtails and a cozy beanie at one point, while Glenn Close wore a plaid. comfortable. flannel with her dog lounging in the background behind her. NO MORE NEWS: Exclusive: Residents of Granada Hills fear for their safety, property values ​​like piles of garbage in neighbors’ yards Sandra Oh, for her part, dressed for the snowy weather from her outdoor location with a green puffer jacket and dinosaur figures right behind her on what appeared to be a purple sled. However, it should be noted that her hair looked great.







