



Topline The Duchess of Sussex said she was saddened by allegations she intimidated palace staff to the point of hunting two personal assistants and undermining the trust of another during her tenure as a working royal, The temperature reported Tuesday ahead of a long-awaited TV interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday and amid mounting tensions between the newly independent Sussexes and parts of the British press. The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly faced allegations of intimidation from palace staff (photo by Mark … [+] Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images) British press via Getty Images

Highlights Sussex Communications Secretary Jason Knauf by The temperature, filed a formal complaint about the Duchesses’ behavior in 2018, apparently in an attempt to bring in Buckingham Palace and protect its staff. Royal helpers, who would have approached The temperature to give a fuller version of the Duchess’ time as an active Royal ahead of a TV interview with Winfrey, said the Duchess humiliated them, reduced staff to tears and engaged in what looked like cruelty emotional and manipulation. The Duchess spokeswoman refutes the allegations and said she was saddened by this latest attack on her character, especially as someone who has been bullied herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who suffered suffering and trauma. She is determined to continue her work of promoting compassion across the world and will continue to strive to lead by example in doing what is right and doing what is right, the spokesperson added. Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace did not respond to comments. Chief critic The Times The story faces backlash on social media in Britain, with many pointing out that while Markle has received widespread press coverage and criticism of the allegations, another member of the royal family, Prince Andrew, has received relatively little attention for his connection to disgraced pedophile financier Jeffrey. Epstein. Tangent A British judge ruled in favor of the Duchess of Sussex against a British publisher in February for printing parts of a private letter written to her former father. The couple have said on several occasions that this type of media coverage played a role in their decision to step down from the royal family and, in a recent interview with James Cordon, the Duke accused the toxic British press of destroying his Mental Health. The Duchess was allowed an interim payment of 450,000 (about $ 630,000) for his legal fees, which are said to be about three times that amount, on Tuesday. Lawyers for the Duchess are looking for a newspaper front page statement about her legal victory. Key context Relations between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the British press have always been strained. Prince Harry has repeatedly assimilated her experiences as a wife to that of her late mother, Princess Diana, who also had a difficult relationship with the press and faced intense public scrutiny. In 2020, the couple announced they would step down as active royals and seek financial independence, an arrangement that was made permanent in February after a one-year evaluation period. Both will be deprived of honorary military appointments and royal patronages, which will be returned to the Queen for redistribution within the Royal Family, and the couple have stopped using HRH’s royal titles. The couple now reside in the United States and are expecting a second child and have managed to secure lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify. To monitor Harry and Meghan will both appear in a interview with Oprah Winfrey premiering on CBS on March 7. It’s in what is billed as a high-profile interview about their experience after leaving their roles as working Royals. It is not clear whether or not the interview will be delayed in the UK, with the Queen’s husband Prince Philip, currently in hospital. Further reading Royal aides reveal bullying complaint ahead of Meghans Oprah interview (The temperature) Meghan’s bullying claims: nothing has ever been good enough. . . she left the staff shaking with fear (The temperature) Prince Harry opens up about toxic UK press destroying his sanity in late conversation with James Corden (Forbes) Meghan granted 450k interim payment in Mail on Sunday privacy case (Guardian) Harry and Meghan will not return as active members of the British Royal Family (Forbes)

