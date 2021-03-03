Mid-Michigan Entertainment Weekend March 5-7 and Beyond | Culture & Leisure





ART • CMU Student Art Exhibition: March 5 to April 2, University Art Gallery, Central Michigan University, free, [email protected], 989-774-7457, uag.cmich.edu. • Meet Artist-Mark Chatterley: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., March 6 Lecture and Brown Bag Lunch at noon March 11, Lansing Art Gallery, 119 N. Washington Square, Lansing, lansingartgallery.org, 517-374-6400. • “Windows GR”: art exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, 272 Pearl St. NW, Grand Rapids, free with general admission ($ 2 to $ 12) and available at grpmcollections.org. • Form Foundations-Figure Studies by Marshall M. Fredericks: Virtual exhibition of the Marshall M. Fredericks Museum, visible on marshallfredericks.org/mb. • Virtual lunches with the C2C gallery: Wednesdays at noon, hosted by Cyndi Casemier, 616-935-7337, facebook.com/pg/C2Cgallery. • Matter & Energy, works by Phillip Hanson: noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, Saginaw Art Museum, museum admission $ 7, $ 5 students / seniors, 1126 N. Michigan Ave., Saginaw, saginawartmuseum.org, 989-754-2491. • Virtual exhibition: “Mark Beltchencko: ••• ——— ••• (SOS),” The Marshall Fredericks Sculpture Museum, marshallfredericks.org. • ArtFest 55: discover the winners of the annual competition for people aged 55 and over on becreative360.org/artfest-55. BEATS • Laith Al-Saadi: 8:00 p.m. every Friday, facebook.com/laithalsaadi. • Mondays to May: 7 p.m. every Monday, facebook.com/mayerlewinemusic. • Kris Pride: 2:00 p.m. daily, sessionslive.com/krispridemusic. CHILDREN AND ADOLESCENTS • Pizza and Online Pages: 5 pm March 8, “The Mysterious Howling,” for levels three and four, [email protected], 989-773-3242, ext. 215, crdl.org. • Teen Tuesday, High School Edition: 5 pm March 9, choose your movie book for discussion, Grades 9-12, register via [email protected], 989-773-3242 ext. 216 or crdl.org. • Virtual Story Time: 10 am March 11 via Facebook for babies to preschoolers, crdl.org. MUSEUMS • Lego Animal Exhibition: tickets per hour, $ 7-12, Grand Rapids Public Museum, 272 Pearl St. NW, Grand Rapids, grpm.org/WildConnections or 616-929-1700. OUTSIDE • Afternoons at the Sugar Shack: Weekends 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., March 6 to 28, Chippewa Nature Center, 400 S. Badour Road, Midland, chippewanaturecenter.org, 989-631-0830.

