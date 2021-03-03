Ugly Bollywood Cat Fights | A look at the infamous cat fights between Bollywood actresses





Bollywood’s infamous cat fights | Photo credit: Instagram There has always been this common belief that two actresses can never be friends. While most actresses try to maintain a healthy environment by keeping their differences aside, some cold wars become so obvious that you can’t help but read between the lines. Whether it’s refraining from working together in a movie or making fun of each other through interviews, there have been several instances in the past where two Bollywood actresses have shown their dislike of each other. the other very obvious. Without further ado, here are some of the ugliest cat fights between two Bollywood actresses. The list includes Kareena Kapoor-Bipasha Basu, Karisma Kapoor-Raveena Tandon, Madhuri Dixit-Sridevi, Aishwarya Rai-Sonam Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan-Rekha, Kangana Ranaut-Alia Bhatt, Kareena-Priyanka Chopra, among others. Bollywood’s infamous cat fights Kareena Kapoor and Bipasha Basu The two actresses hated each other from the bottom of their hearts and gave public interviews to express that. “No, I won’t be working with Kareena anymore. Because you get along with people or not, ”said Bipasha in an interview with Filmfare. Kareena retorted, “She just doesn’t seem to be confident in her own talent. In a four-page interview, she spoke about me for three pages. In another statement, Kareena also referred to Bipasha as “Kaali Billi” and subsequently fired shots at then Bipasha’s boyfriend John Abraham, calling him “expressionless”. Professionally, Kareena and Bipasha worked together in Ajnabee. Aishwarya Rai and Sonam Kapoor Sonam became the face of the brand that Aishwarya used to endorse and not just that, the old one also called Aishwarya “aunty”. It didn’t go well with Aishwarya and she denied walking the red carpet with Sonam at the Cannes Film Festival. Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif The “ex” factor is what created a rift between Deepika and Katrina. Ranbir Kapoor broke up with Deepika and later entered into a relationship with Katrina. It didn’t go well with DP who was madly in love with Ranbir. It was believed that Ranbir was already dating Katrina while in a relationship with Deepika. A few years later, Ranbir and Deepika decided to move on from their past and improve the ways of building a healthy friendship and professional relationship. However, Deepika had refused to make amends with Katrina. They would hardly cross paths and would never have worked together in a movie. It was in 2018 that the Cold War finally ended with Deepika inviting Katrina to her wedding and the latter attending the party wholeheartedly. Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Another example of rivalry between “ex” factors is that of the Priyanka and Kareena equation. Their cold war was rife since they collaborated for Aitraaz. The fact that Priyanka received more praise than Kareena for her performance in the film did not suit the latter and she would continue to dig PeeCee through all of her interviews. By mocking his accent to mock his playing, Bebo made sure to make his differences obvious. Later, when Priyanka dated Shahid Kapoor after her breakup with Kareena, their differences only got worse. However, over the years they have moved into these silly fights and now wish each other the best for each other. The same was evident on the Koffee With Karan sofa when Bebo and PeeCee got together for a fun episode and laughed at their cat fight rumors. These are just a few of the many Bollywood catfights that have grabbed the headlines for a long time. Fortunately, all of the actresses mentioned above are quite cordial to each other today.







