REPORT OF PHOTOS: Magic Kingdom & Disneys Hollywood Studios 1/1/21 (Plexiglass added to Seven Dwarfs mine train queue, Muppet nuiMOs Arrive, New Disneys Hollywood Studios Guidemap, and more)

Hello, a great day here at Walt Disney World! We started our day at the Magic Kingdom to see what new fun things we could find. Let’s get started!

Upon arriving we checked into Cinderella’s Castle to see if any progress had been made on the decorations for the 50th anniversary celebration, but were disappointed. We noticed that it appears that the castle is being cleaned up before the decorations are installed, starting with the turrets on the west side. Well, keep an eye out for these developments.

The second metal leg of the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover just outside the Monsters Inc Laugh Floor has been discovered and appears to have received the same fresh coat of paint as the first leg.

A lot of work was being done on TRON Lightcycle / Run when we pulled up today. We noticed that the far left edge of the lighted canopy had been extended considerably upwards recently, parallel to the exhibition building.

Plexiglass dividers have been added to the covered queue area for Seven Dwarfs Mine Train. We have seen a slight improvement in line length with the addition of these barriers today.

With the kitchen still closed at Tortuga Tavern, the register and service area have been transformed into a parking lot for strollers.

With Westward Ho Refreshments only open Friday through Sunday until the park gets busier, we found Corn Dog Nuggets available at the Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn And Cafe.

While it was a quiet day for the news, it was a busy day for the merchandise. We found several hats today, starting with this fun The Little Mermaid hat, with the phrase Just me and the sea on the back. We found this hat at Star Traders for $ 27.99.

Then we found these two hats at Fantasy Faire. The first was a Spider-Man hat with the phrase Be Amazing, and the second was a camouflage Mickey hat tucked away with the phrase Authentic Mickey Original on the front. Both sell for $ 27.99.

We found two new additions to the Valentine’s Day newsprint line with these two shirts at Star Traders. The first was a ringer shirt with a block letters Mickey, and the second was a long sleeve hooded shirt with Walt Disney World Spirit Jersey style lettering printed on the chest.

We came across a late addition to Raya and the Last Dragon merchandise with this dry-erase activity book, available at The Emporium for $ 19.99.

We found two new design collections that had been added to the MaDe shirt booth in Tomorrowland Light & Power Co., starting with these soul inspired shirts.

The second set of new designs we found were these Mandalorian shirts. All shirts are customizable and start at $ 29.99.

We found a new redesigned Chip mug from Beauty and the Beast today. We love this new look! For more photos and information, see our article here.

The second installment of the limited-release Disney Stitch Crashes Collection arrived at Star Traders today. For more photos and information, see our article here.

Our favorite find of the day was these new additions to the nuiMOs line, as well as a second collection of outfits. For more photos and information, see our article here.

We had a great time at Magic Kingdom, but we’re not done yet! We headed to Disney Studios in Hollywood to see what new things we could find there.

On our way through the park, we spotted this new billboard for the upcoming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier show. I was delighted to see this new show!

We found a new park map at Disney Hollywood Studios with two kids holding lightsabers. For more photos and information, see our article here.

The snack and beer cart just outside Vacation Fun has reopened. Fans of Schofferhoffer beer in the German pavilion at EPCOT will be happy to hear that this cart still serves this unique grapefruit beer here.

Last week we found a Fantasmic! Tshirt at Tower Hotel Gifts. Today we found out that a sweatshirt has also appeared. We love this classic look!

We found another addition to the Valentines newsprint line at the Majestic with these joggers for $ 44.99.

At Rock Around The Shop, we’ve found a few new NEFF items, featuring Mickey and Minnie, so there’s a little something for everyone. For more photos and information, see our article here.

We had a great time at Disney Hollywood Studios and Walt Disney World! We hope you enjoyed accompanying you today. Have a magical day!

