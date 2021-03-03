33 years later, Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall return to Zamunda

NEW YORK (AP) When Eddie Murphy directed the original Coming to America, he was, almost indisputably, America’s funniest man.

Murphy was at the height of his fame, coming out of Beverly Hills Cop II and the stand-up special Raw. It was a heady time. Arsenio Hall, Murphy’s longtime friend and Coming to America co-star, remembers sneaking around while filming at a Hollywood nightclub while still dressed as Prince Akeem and his loyal assistant Semmi. We were crazy, Hall said.

The ’80s, Murphy says, are all blurry.

I was so young, this whole thing was happening. You take everything for granted when you’re young, what success I’ve had, said Murphy, speaking through Zoom with a shelf of award statuettes behind him. Now I don’t take anything for granted and enjoy everything.

Thirty-three years after arriving in America, Murphy and Hall returned to Zamunda. The sequel, originally slated to hit theaters last year, was sold due to the pandemic by Paramount Pictures to Amazon,where it will start broadcasting on Friday.

It’s an unlikely coda to a hit comedy, one that belongs so completely to the late ’80s that even the sequel tries to keep some of that period spirit. (A few notable R&B and hip-hop groups are making cameos.) Coming 2 America, directed by Craig Brewer, overturns the fish-out-water plot to bring Queens to Zamunda after Akeem learns he fathered a son (Jermaine Fowler) on his first visit to New York.

Some elements have been updated. There’s a women’s empowerment plot; KiKi Layne plays Akeems’ daughter. At the barbershop, where Murphy and Hall also reprise their characters, the conversation bounces from Teslas to transgender people.

We had a draft where they had MAGA hats and they were Republicans, says Murphy. It was funny but it was like, eh, let’s not even go there.

Instead, Murphy and his collaborators, including writers Barry W. Blaustein, David Sheffield, and Kenya Barris, felt that Coming to America’s main appeal lies in its fairytale premise.

It’s the only movie I’ve ever made that has had a cult following, says Murphy. We totally forgot to come to America. Then this film took that life into the culture. It has become like a cult film. The lines of the film have become slogans. People are dropping the mic now. The very first mic drop is Randy Watson from Coming to America.

Coming to America has indeed played a unique role in the culture since 1988. Real-life McDowells fast food restaurants, the counterfeit McDonalds from the movie have briefly appeared inAngelsandChicago. Beyonc and Jay-Zonce disguised as characters from the moviefor Halloween.

But the film directed by John Landis was also a huge success when it was released. It was the second highest grossing film in the country in 1988 with $ 128.2 million in tickets selling almost double what Die Hard did that year. Globally, it grossed $ 288.8 million, or over $ 630 million adjusted for inflation.

For Murphy, it’s the legacy of the movies.

Coming to America is the first film in film history to have an all-black cast that has traveled around the world, Murphy says. They laugh at Selma and Martin Luther King and civil injustice, whatever our history in America. They don’t care in the world.

It’s not about being black. It’s about love, family, tradition and doing the right thing, adds Murphy. If Black Panther was talking about the hood, people wouldn’t have seen Black Panther all over the world.

The links between Coming to America and Black Panther, two rare representations of black royalty and a mythical Africa, are numerous. Before doing Black Panther,Murphy said Ryan Coogler approached him abouta sequel to come to America. During production on Black Panther, Lupita Nyongo (formerly not a fan of Coming to America for its cliché portrayal of Africans) and other cast membersthrew a birthday party to come to America. Ruth E. Carter designed the costumes for Black Panther and Coming 2 America. Both were shot in Atlanta.

I’ve had people say, now Zamunda isn’t a real place, right? Brewer said. And I say, no, this is definitely a real place. I believe it’s just northeast of Wakanda.

The script for Coming 2 America was worked on for four years, but filming started quickly. Murphy first suggested Brewer direct Coming 2 America over dinner with John Singleton after being tested for My Name Is Dolemite,Rudy Ray Moore’s biopic that helped spur a revival for Murphy, 59.

Coming to America was one of my favorite movies as a teenager, says Brewer, of his home in Memphis, Tennessee. I couldn’t help but say yes! at once. Then it became clear to me that it was going to go away, like now.

Coming 2 America also rekindles the great comedic chemistry between Murphy and Hall. Murphy estimates that close friends have seen each other two or three times a week for 40 years. But they went decades before talking about a sequel.

Suddenly I read this script which I love and realize that this movie that we thought we were never going to make a sequel was about to make its way to Atlanta, which is the Africa of the Americas, says Lobby.

Filming took place on the sound stages of the Tyler Perry Studio, with Rick Ross’ neighboring mansion serving as Zamunda’s palace. The film brings together most of the original actors, including James Earl Jones, John Amos and Shari Headley, and also brings in many more, including Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones and Tracy Morgan. Hall, who had done stand-up with Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, felt that everyone wanted to come in.

One day in the locker room Dave is like, I heard you were doing Come to America 2. I said, Yeah, man. He said, I want to be in there, Hall remembers. (A scheduling conflict interfered, and the versatile Hall, who has four roles in the film, ended up playing the wizarding role Chappelle might have.)

Some things have changed over time. This Coming to America is rated PG-13. Murphy was only 27 when he made Come to America. Now he has 10 children and a grandchild. His daughter, Bella, has a small role in the film.

He joked about it on Saturday Night Live, about him against Cosby and now America’s Favorite Father. But there is something to it, says Brewer. If you are still with Eddie and his children and now his grandchild, you see that he is truly a man who loves his family and does not need the constant validation and appreciation of the audience to find out who he is.

Family life features prominently in new Murphys stand-up material. A long-awaited return to the scene in 2020 had been his intention before the pandemic struck. These plans have not been canceled; when the live performances come back, says Murphy, then do the stand-up well. Until then, Murphy, a proud homebody, found himself where he started.

I got off the couch to go to work. I said, OK, let me get off that couch I’ve been on for eight years. Let me go to work, said Murphy. And we were driving. We did everything we planned to do. The big problem was getting back to Saturday Night Live. We were on a high note. Coming 2 America was in the box. Then the whole world collapsed.

I was all set to go, said Murphy smiling, then had to go and sit on the couch.