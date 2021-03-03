Ledecky still sees Tokyo as a golden opportunity

Katie Ledecky celebrates setting a new world record in the 800m freestyle at the Rio 2016 Olympics. If the Tokyo Games go ahead this summer, the American will look to win the first gold in the 1,500m. Women’s freestyle never awarded at the Olympics. REUTERS



Caption insists medal targets remain in place despite pandemic uncertainties

Five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky faces the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic, her views still firmly resolved to make history at the rescheduled Tokyo Games.

The great American swimmer, whose 15 world titles are the most important of all swimmers, has adapted and adjusted with the rest of the world in 2020, but she is not giving up any ground when it comes to her goals in the pool.

“I feel great with these goals and I feel they are still in place for this year,” Ledecky said on a video conference as she prepared to travel to a swim competition this week in San. Antonio, Texas, his first such trip in a year.

It’s another stop on the road to Tokyo, where Ledecky is planning an ambitious program that she hopes will see her win the first women’s 1,500m gold medal ever at the Games.

“I am really delighted that the 1,500 freestyle is at the Olympic Games for the first time for women and that there is parity in the schedule between the men’s and women’s schedules,” she said. “It’s been a long time coming.

“I know the history of the American female freestyle swimmers and I know there are a lot of female freestylers who haven’t had these opportunities that I had and who haven’t had the opportunity to swim. the 1500 or even other events at the Olympics. Said Ledecky, who will also be aiming for the 200, 400 and 800 freestyle and the 4×200 freestyle relay.

“So I will take the opportunity and hopefully get the American team off to the right note to keep this event going.”

The odds are certainly in favor of the world record holder, and Ledecky said she felt well prepared despite the upheaval of the coronavirus lockdown in California last March and continued changes in health protocols.

For three months, she swam in a pool and lift weights in her apartment while the facilities at Stanford University were closed.

“As of mid-June last year, that’s when Stanford reopened. We have a lot of different protocols, one per lane or one per household. So I live on my own so I’ve been one per lane for a year. “, she says.

She and her training partners are tested three times a week, and Ledecky believes she is well prepared for all of the health and safety protocols she will need to follow both in the now scheduled US trials. for June, and the Olympics, which are due to start on July 23.

“These will be different Olympics,” said Ledecky, a London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games veteran. “It will look and feel different.

“I’m trying to learn as much as possible about the protocols that will be in place so that nothing surprises me and that I can have the best performance I can have.”

Vaccination hope

Ledecky is hoping she and other members of the U.S. team will have been vaccinated against COVID-19 by then, but she will not be skipping the line to be vaccinated.

“I am convinced that we all have to get it when it is our turn,” she said. “I really hope it will be soon for all of us.”

Whatever the vaccination status, “we are going to have to do exactly the same things, wearing the mask, the distancing, the tests,” she added.

Ledecky is also working hard not to get caught up in speculation that the Games may not happen.

Coronavirus cases rose in Japan in January, when polls showed about 80% of people in the country believed the event should be canceled or postponed again.

“I am preparing as if the Games are on and I try not to think about all the speculation,” Ledecky said. “It’s hard to block everything, but I’m very focused.

“I don’t want to arrive in Tokyo and I have no regrets about my training or my preparation.”

AFP