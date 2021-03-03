Entertainment
Ledecky still sees Tokyo as a golden opportunity
Caption insists medal targets remain in place despite pandemic uncertainties
Five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky faces the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic, her views still firmly resolved to make history at the rescheduled Tokyo Games.
The great American swimmer, whose 15 world titles are the most important of all swimmers, has adapted and adjusted with the rest of the world in 2020, but she is not giving up any ground when it comes to her goals in the pool.
“I feel great with these goals and I feel they are still in place for this year,” Ledecky said on a video conference as she prepared to travel to a swim competition this week in San. Antonio, Texas, his first such trip in a year.
It’s another stop on the road to Tokyo, where Ledecky is planning an ambitious program that she hopes will see her win the first women’s 1,500m gold medal ever at the Games.
“I am really delighted that the 1,500 freestyle is at the Olympic Games for the first time for women and that there is parity in the schedule between the men’s and women’s schedules,” she said. “It’s been a long time coming.
“I know the history of the American female freestyle swimmers and I know there are a lot of female freestylers who haven’t had these opportunities that I had and who haven’t had the opportunity to swim. the 1500 or even other events at the Olympics. Said Ledecky, who will also be aiming for the 200, 400 and 800 freestyle and the 4×200 freestyle relay.
“So I will take the opportunity and hopefully get the American team off to the right note to keep this event going.”
The odds are certainly in favor of the world record holder, and Ledecky said she felt well prepared despite the upheaval of the coronavirus lockdown in California last March and continued changes in health protocols.
For three months, she swam in a pool and lift weights in her apartment while the facilities at Stanford University were closed.
“As of mid-June last year, that’s when Stanford reopened. We have a lot of different protocols, one per lane or one per household. So I live on my own so I’ve been one per lane for a year. “, she says.
She and her training partners are tested three times a week, and Ledecky believes she is well prepared for all of the health and safety protocols she will need to follow both in the now scheduled US trials. for June, and the Olympics, which are due to start on July 23.
“These will be different Olympics,” said Ledecky, a London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games veteran. “It will look and feel different.
“I’m trying to learn as much as possible about the protocols that will be in place so that nothing surprises me and that I can have the best performance I can have.”
Vaccination hope
Ledecky is hoping she and other members of the U.S. team will have been vaccinated against COVID-19 by then, but she will not be skipping the line to be vaccinated.
“I am convinced that we all have to get it when it is our turn,” she said. “I really hope it will be soon for all of us.”
Whatever the vaccination status, “we are going to have to do exactly the same things, wearing the mask, the distancing, the tests,” she added.
Ledecky is also working hard not to get caught up in speculation that the Games may not happen.
Coronavirus cases rose in Japan in January, when polls showed about 80% of people in the country believed the event should be canceled or postponed again.
“I am preparing as if the Games are on and I try not to think about all the speculation,” Ledecky said. “It’s hard to block everything, but I’m very focused.
“I don’t want to arrive in Tokyo and I have no regrets about my training or my preparation.”
AFP
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]