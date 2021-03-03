Entertainment
Love story died in Hindi cinema, says Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar- The New Indian Express
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar, the man behind the famous love story “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, says the romance genre, which dominated the 1990s, has completely disappeared from Bollywood today because audiences don’t is not invested in such stories on the big screen.
Johar was among the key filmmakers of the ’90s – along with Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra – who shaped the contemporary, larger-than-life romance associated with Bollywood.
From its 1998 debut “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, multi-star “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” (2001) to “Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna” and even the production “Kal Ho Na Ho” (2003), the films were not only blockbusters but also had a significant impact on pop culture.
In the current phase of the industry, the 48-year-old director has said the romance has long been forgotten.
“Today, if you notice in Hindi cinema, the love story is dead. We don’t do love stories anymore, there aren’t many of them. The 90s thrived on romance, starting with ‘Hum Aapke Hai Koun!’ go straight to “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.” It was dictated by love stories, ”Johar said.
The director was speaking at a special Netflix event, “ See What’s Next India, ” where the streamer announced his list of 2021 movies and series.
Johar’s Dharma Productions-backed film “Meenakshi Sundareshwar” will be heading to Netflix for its premiere.
The film stars Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani.
The director said he is now being told to do love stories for Netflix, which is why a “Meenakshi Sundareshwar” will be released on the streamer.
“This story came to me in the form of a theatrical film.
When Srishti (Behl Arya, Director – International Original Film, Netflix India) heard it and told me to do this for the platform, I did some data and academic thinking about it and I realized it could be done.
“There is data that supports certain genres that no longer work in theaters but have a large following on the platforms.”
Asked by Behl Arya if he would do a “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” for the streaming platform, Johar replied that it was a “big and complicated” question.
The director said that there is a certain “syntax” intended for movie theaters, which is the result of the story of a particular genre.
A Salman Khan actor like “Dabangg,” the hit “Dhoom” franchise or even a romantic film directed by Shah Rukh Khan is loaded with nostalgia for the big screen, Johar said.
“So the moviegoer in you would feel like the movie is for theaters. Although I think those divisions and lines are fading away. A lot of the movies you’d imagine being in theaters are now produced by platforms of power and are doing a spectacular job. “
The director said that ultimately the coexistence of the two, the big-screen animators and the streaming platforms, is going to be the future.
“So would I do a ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’?” As a filmmaker, a scream inside says no. But a practical voice also says ‘wait and see’, ”he added.
Besides “Meenakshi Sundareshwar”, Johar has a number of productions lined up on the banner.
Johar’s upcoming productions on Netflix include the drama “Ajeeb Daastaans”, Madhuri Dixit’s star series “Finding Anamika”, the documentary “Searching For Sheela” on Ma Anand Sheela and the second season of “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives”.
