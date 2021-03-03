‘The Mandalorian’ actor Bill Burr defends former ‘absolute sweetheart’ co-star Gina Carano

The Mandalorian Actor Bill Burr has defended Gina Carano, who was fired from the show after sharing a series of offensive and controversial social media posts.

Carano played bounty hunter Cara Dune in the hit’s first two seasons. Disney +show before being chopped.

She was ousted after apparently posting a story on Instagram in which she compared being a Republican in the current American political climate to being Jewish during the Holocaust.

In a recent episode of The Bill Bert podcastwith Bert Kreischer, Burr, who plays rogue bounty hunter Migs Mayfield in the Star wars series, defended his former colleague.

She was an absolute lover. Super nice fucking person. And you know, whatever, someone is going to take this video and make me say something else and try to get rid of my bald figure! he said, referring to how Hasbro also canceled the Caranos Cara Dune figure.

I’m on this fucking show. Now I have to watch what I’m saying. How it is over there, it’s fucking crazy time. There are people waiting, just lying in the weeds, Burr added of the cancellation crop.

Lets show that he is human, and he made a mistake in his past and takes away this dream.

He continued: How do you keep yourself from judging someone so harshly? I’m not talking about hardcore shit like sexual assault and rape and all that. I’m not talking about that. Now it becomes, like: Hey, you made an ignorant comparison. This is your dream. I look at this and I say: who the hell is resisting this?

Burrs SNL monologue received a backlash on social media last October when he mocked those wearing masks, Gay Pride month and Awakened Culture.

Carano, meanwhile, has since made a new film deal with Ben Shapiro’s right-wing website. The Daily Wire.